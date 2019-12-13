Street Food: Take A Look At Some Delicious Dishes To Have In Mumbai Under Rs 200

Street food is exceptionally popular across the globe. You get to eat delicious dishes at affordable prices. Mumbai is home to quite a few 'Khau Gallis' serving flavoursome food at great varieties. At times we just want to satisfy our food cravings without spending much and that's when street food comes into the picture. In Mumbai, you will get an array of dishes, even if you are on a budget. Not only are these dishes under just Rs. 200, but they can keep you full for a longer period as well. Take a look at some food items which you can get under a budget of Rs 200.

Also Read: Street Food Guide: Paranthe Wali Gali And Other Must-visit Joints In Delhi

Delicious dishes in Mumbai under ₹200

Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji is quite a popular street food and fast food dish, which is readily available in Indian restaurants. Individuals truly relish this dish across the nation. Pav Bhaji also comes in tons of variants and are often accompanied by a cold beverage like an aerated drink or some juice. One can find this supremely popular dish in almost every restaurant in the city. Families, at times, especially step outside the house just to enjoy this dish, at a decent restaurant or a popular eatery joint. Sardar Pav Bhaji is the most popular restaurant to have Pav Bhaji in Mumbai, this place is a must-visit.

Also Read: Street Food Guide: 3 Popular Streets In Udaipur To Relish Lip-smacking Dishes

Momos

Momos originated from South Asia and are amidst most popular street foods of recent times. They are soft circle-shaped flour balls filled with vegetarian or non-vegetarian stuffing served with red chilly sauce. Momos are easily available in Mumbai in every nook and cranny. One gets around six to eight pieces in a plate of momos. They are budget-friendly in nature. There are various types of momos like chicken, veg or paneer momos. A must-have mouth-watering street food which costs you not more than 200 rupees.

Also Read:Dabeli: Best 3 Eateries In Mumbai Serving The Drool-worthy Food Item

Dabeli

Who doesn’t like to indulge in the delicious taste of dabeli covered in the rich flavour of butter? If you’re someone who likes their dabeli filled with namkeen, and butter, then, this delicious dish is a great pick for you. Dabeli is a popular street food across the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Individuals relish the flavour of this sweet-savoury snack with much enthusiasm. It originated in Kutch, Gujarat but it is now readily available on the streets of Mumbai as well. Dabeli comes in a wide variety and is not harsh on the pockets. You can relish some of the best Dabeli in Mumbai under Rs 200 for sure. Some popular joints to enjoy this dish are Joshi’s Dabeli House in Mulund and Little Bite Dabeli in Charni Road.

Also Read: American Breakfast Serving Restaurants In Mumbai: Check The Top Three