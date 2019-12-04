Sanjana Patel: All About The Pastry Queen Of India And How She Won Over France

About a decade or two ago, Sanjeev Kapoor and Tarla Dalal's names were the only ones that came in mind when someone said Indian 'chef'. The culinary industry has now seen more exposure through Youtube, and names like Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Hari Nayak, Harpal Sokhi, Kunal Kapur, Shipra Khanna, Vicky Ratnani, Nisha Madhulika, Pankaj Bhadouria, among others are known for their excellent culinary skills in India as well as at abroad. Here we will show spotlight on one such Indian chef who aced the pastry-making niche and is one of the best patissier and Chocolatier of India.

All about Sanjana Patel

Sanjana Patel is an executive chef and creative director at La Folie Patisserie and Chocolaterie in Mumbai. She showcased here patisserie skills at a two-day competition in 2015 at Gurgaon, post which she emerged as the first pastry queen of India. Having crowned as the Pastry Queen of India is not a small thing as she was crowned with this title at the Academy of Pastry Arts India in association with Remini Fiera, Italy (Organiser of SIGEP) and Elle & Vire. She also appeared at the Ladies World Pastry Championship, SIGEP, Italy in 2016 as well and won the fourth prize.

Sanjana Patel's Journey from India to France

Sanjana Patel started her sweet culinary journey starting from an early age and made sure that she aced the basics of patisserie. She graduated in Food Management from London, in Chocolate Technology from Germany, and also honed and showcased her creative side at the Ecole Grégoire Ferrandi in Paris which is a world-renown pastry and chocolate art school. Her work life started as an apprentice at Pierre Hermé post which she worked and gained opportunities and experiences at Jean-Charles Rochoux, Patrick Roger, and Olivier Bajard as well. Due to her excellent skills, she was given an opportunity at Le Meurice Hotel under Chef Camile Lesecq and later at Plaza Athénée of The Dorchester Group Collection under Chef Christophe Michalak as well. Sanjana Patel was best applauded for her strength as an innovative tastemaker as is evident at her La Folie Lab and Patisserie. Sanjana Patel has been given the title of 'The Scientist’, ‘Game Changer’ and ‘The Original’ for her couture style creation of French delicacies.

Sanjana Patel accolades

1st rank as the Pastry Queen 2015 in SIGEP

4th rank as the World Pastry Queen 2016 in SIGEP

She was listed in the Top 50 most powerful women in India as chosen by the BlackBook (which is a luxury industry insider magazine) in 2018

She was also given the title of Culinary Entrepreneur of the year 2018 by Mid-Day

