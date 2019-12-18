Pineapple Kheer: This Indian Dessert You Need To Try At Least Once | Check The Recipe

The delicious desserts of India consists of many delicacies. Kheer is amongst the most loved sweet dishes of India. It is prepared on several auspicious occasions. Kheer can be prepared in several varieties and here is a quirky recipe of Pineapple Kheer that will leave you wanting for more-

Ingredients of Pineapple Kheer

Three cups of chopped Pineapple

Quarter cup of sugar

Two cups of coconut milk

One cup of thick milk

One Tablespoon of Sabudana

Two tablespoons of Ghee

Two tablespoons of cashew nuts

Two tablespoons of raisins

One teaspoon of cardamom powder

One tablespoon of dried Ginger powder.

Also Read | Pineapple on pizza? Ranveer Singh reveals which side of the debate he is on; opens up on favourite desserts, ‘podgy’ frame

Instructions to make Pineapple Kheer at home

Step One:

Take a pressure pan and add two tablespoons of ghee. Now, mix cashew nuts and raisins to roast them with ghee. Also, remove the dry fruits and add Sabudana in the ghee and blend until it is completely puffed up.

Step Two:

Start adding pieces of pineapple with half cup of water in the cooker. Close the pressure cooker and allow it to smoothen. Stop after first whistle and simmer the stove and cook for five minutes.

Also Read | 'Pineapple King of Twitter' shares the "right way" to eat the fruit and the Internet is startled

Step Three:

Now, open the cooker and mash lightly for even pieces. Start adding sugar, and dissolve it on low heat until it mixes well. Do not forget to stir well. Put two cups of coconut milk and one cup of thick milk in the mixture. Put the stove on medium flame and keep stirring well.

Step Four:

Add cardamom powder, dry ginger powder and a little more milk to the mixture. Mix properly and cook for a minute. Now, add roasted cashew nuts and raisins. Preferably kheer can be eaten both, hot and cold.

Also Read | LeBron James sides with pineapples on the 'does pineapple belong on pizza' debate

Also Read | Salad recipe | Try making this Chilled Indian Udon Noodles Salad easily at home