Pineapple Kheer: This Indian Dessert You Need To Try At Least Once | Check The Recipe

Pineapple Kheer is an Indian dessert made with Sabudana and pineapple. Here is a quick and easy recipe of Pineapple kheer that even an amateur can try at home.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pineapple Kheer

The delicious desserts of India consists of many delicacies. Kheer is amongst the most loved sweet dishes of India. It is prepared on several auspicious occasions. Kheer can be prepared in several varieties and here is a quirky recipe of Pineapple Kheer that will leave you wanting for more-

Ingredients of Pineapple Kheer

  • Three cups of chopped Pineapple
  • Quarter cup of sugar
  • Two cups of coconut milk
  • One cup of thick milk
  • One Tablespoon of Sabudana
  • Two tablespoons of Ghee
  • Two tablespoons of cashew nuts
  • Two tablespoons of raisins
  • One teaspoon of cardamom powder
  • One tablespoon of dried Ginger powder.

Instructions to make Pineapple Kheer at home

Step One:

Take a pressure pan and add two tablespoons of ghee. Now, mix cashew nuts and raisins to roast them with ghee. Also, remove the dry fruits and add Sabudana in the ghee and blend until it is completely puffed up.

Step Two:

Start adding pieces of pineapple with half cup of water in the cooker. Close the pressure cooker and allow it to smoothen. Stop after first whistle and simmer the stove and cook for five minutes. 

Step Three:

Now, open the cooker and mash lightly for even pieces. Start adding sugar, and dissolve it on low heat until it mixes well. Do not forget to stir well. Put two cups of coconut milk and one cup of thick milk in the mixture. Put the stove on medium flame and keep stirring well.

Step Four: 

Add cardamom powder, dry ginger powder and a little more milk to the mixture. Mix properly and cook for a minute. Now, add roasted cashew nuts and raisins. Preferably kheer can be eaten both, hot and cold. 

Published:
