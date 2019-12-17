Salad Recipe | Try Making This Chilled Indian Udon Noodles Salad Easily At Home

A chilled Udon Noodles salad is amongst the most refreshing and delicious salads. Indian recipe of this quirky salad makes it even tastier. The mixture of curry leaves and coriander effortlessly blend together to add the tastes of this salad. It is mostly enjoyed after chilling in a refrigerator, but it can be eaten otherwise as well. Here is a list of things and an easy recipe of how to make Udon Noodles Salad at home.

Ingredients Of Indian Udon Noodles Salad

100 gms udon noodles

Half medium radish

Half zucchini

Half yellow squash

Half cucumber

Half bell pepper

Three soaked shitake mushrooms

Half carrot

Half medium spring onion or scallion

One teaspoon light soy sauce

One teaspoon rice vinegar

One tablespoon vegetarian oyster sauce

Half teaspoon sushi vinegar

Two tablespoons vegetable oil

Also Read | Photo of recipe combining noodles with oranges makes netizens uneasy and feel discomfort

How to Make Indian Udon Noodles Salad?

Step One

Start cooking udon noodles in boiling water for at least five minutes. Drain out the remaining water after cooking. Rest the noodles in a bowl and allow it to cool.

Step Two

Now, use a spaghetti peeler to peel off the cucumber, radish, carrot, yellow squash, scallion and mushrooms, finely chopped half red bell pepper. Add all the veggies to the bowl and mix well.

Also Read | How can leftover noodles be used to prepare new dishes? Know all the easy noodle recipes

Step Three

For the vinaigrette: Take a tablespoon of sushi vinegar, one teaspoon of light soy sauce, one teaspoon of vegetarian oyster sauce, two tablespoons of vegetable oil, and mix them properly. Add salt for the taste.

Also Read | Pakistani Biryani offer a perfect blend of tastes and fragrance; check out the recipe here

Step Four

Add the udon noodles to the veggies mixture, and combine with the vinaigrette. Put some coriander and sprinkle all over it. Mix the noodles with the veggies. The Udon Noodles Salad is ready to be served on a flat plate.

Also Read | Kabuli Pulao Recipe: Easy and quick recipe of delicious pulao to serve at family gathering