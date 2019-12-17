The Debate
Salad Recipe | Try Making This Chilled Indian Udon Noodles Salad Easily At Home

Food

Eating salad is a healthy way of consuming nutrition. Salads come in a variety and here is a recipe of Chilled Indian Udon Noodles Salad that you must try.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
salad

A chilled Udon Noodles salad is amongst the most refreshing and delicious salads. Indian recipe of this quirky salad makes it even tastier. The mixture of curry leaves and coriander effortlessly blend together to add the tastes of this salad. It is mostly enjoyed after chilling in a refrigerator, but it can be eaten otherwise as well. Here is a list of things and an easy recipe of how to make Udon Noodles Salad at home.

Ingredients Of Indian Udon Noodles Salad

  • 100 gms udon noodles
  • Half medium radish
  • Half zucchini
  • Half yellow squash
  • Half cucumber
  • Half bell pepper
  • Three soaked shitake mushrooms
  • Half carrot
  • Half medium spring onion or scallion
  • One teaspoon light soy sauce
  • One teaspoon rice vinegar
  • One tablespoon vegetarian oyster sauce
  • Half teaspoon sushi vinegar
  • Two tablespoons vegetable oil

How to Make Indian Udon Noodles Salad?

Step One

Start cooking udon noodles in boiling water for at least five minutes. Drain out the remaining water after cooking. Rest the noodles in a bowl and allow it to cool.

Step Two

Now, use a spaghetti peeler to peel off the cucumber, radish, carrot, yellow squash, scallion and mushrooms, finely chopped half red bell pepper. Add all the veggies to the bowl and mix well.

Step Three

For the vinaigrette: Take a tablespoon of sushi vinegar, one teaspoon of light soy sauce, one teaspoon of vegetarian oyster sauce, two tablespoons of vegetable oil, and mix them properly. Add salt for the taste. 

Step Four

Add the udon noodles to the veggies mixture, and combine with the vinaigrette. Put some coriander and sprinkle all over it. Mix the noodles with the veggies. The Udon Noodles Salad is ready to be served on a flat plate.

