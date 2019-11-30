Even though the 'does pineapple belong on pizza?' debate might never be over, we at least have LeBron James' opinion now. LeBron James says he likes pineapple on pizza, though he is aware that some people might disagree with his opinion. He said he loves pineapple pizza and calls it 'so good'.

NBA: LA Lakers' LeBron James sides with pineapples on the 'does pineapple belong on pizza' debate

Bron enters the everlasting debate.. 🍍🍕 pic.twitter.com/UPxraGiYf2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2019

Fans reacted hilariously, reacting with gifs and memes. Many fans tweeted back by saying that pineapple pizza is now their favourite thing, and they will surely try it. Some people, however, did not agree at all and could not believe James would prefer pineapple. Here is how fans reacted.

Ah shit that’s my new favourite food I guess — . (@LeGoatJames2363) November 30, 2019

Bron why lol🤨 — ‏ً (@CrysfuI) November 30, 2019

Nothing wrong with it — 𝘛𝘢𝘺  (@iTayTill) November 30, 2019

LeBron James also co-owns the California-based pizza franchise 'Blaze Pizza'. James is one of the founding members of the company, and also acts as their spokesperson. Blaze Pizza was found in 2011. James is also leading the LA Lakers in the NBA 2019-20 season. He has an average of 25.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and career-high 11 assists. James recently became the fourth player in NBA history to complete 33,000 career points during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. LA Lakers last played the Washington Wizards on Friday night. James finished the game with 23 points, 3 rebounds and 11 assists.

