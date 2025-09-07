Pitru Paksha 2025: 7 Food Items That Are Considered Satvik Bhojan

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddha Paksha, is a significant 16-day period in the Hindu calendar. During this time, devotees pay homage to their ancestors through rituals, prayers and offerings. In 2025, Pitru Paksha will be observed from September 8 to September 22. During this time, families prepare satvik bhojan—pure vegetarian food without onion, garlic or other tamasik ingredients—to offer as pind daan, consume as prasad and make it a part of their diets while Pitru Paksha lasts.

Image for representation | Image: Freepik

What is satvik food?

Satvik food is considered light, pure and it digests easily. Such meals avoid excessive spices, deep frying, or rich gravies and instead focuses on simplicity and balance.

Satvik dishes to prepare during Pitru Paksha

Here are some wholesome and traditional satvik options that can be included in your offerings and meals:

Khichdi: A comforting blend of rice and moong dal, seasoned lightly with ghee, cumin and hing. Khichdi is often the most common dish prepared for shraddha rituals.

Pitru Paksha will be observed from September 8 to September 22 | Image: Freepik

Plain rice with ghee: Steamed rice topped with a spoonful of desi ghee is considered pure and is often served with simple dal.

Moong dal tadka: Yellow moong dal cooked with turmeric, cumin, and ghee, offering a soothing taste and easy digestion.

Seasonal vegetables: Lightly sautéed or steamed vegetables like lauki (bottle gourd), tinda, pumpkin, or torai prepared with minimal spices.

Curd: Homemade curd is considered auspicious and is usually included in the meal.

Fruits: Seasonal fruits like bananas, guavas, and pomegranates are offered to ancestors and later consumed as prasad.

Halwa: Suji or atta halwa prepared in ghee is another traditional sweet option.