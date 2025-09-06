Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Lifestyle News /
  • Lunar Eclipse And Pitru Paksha On September 7: Dos And Don'ts On This Inauspicious Day

Updated 6 September 2025 at 21:35 IST

Lunar Eclipse And Pitru Paksha On September 7: Dos And Don'ts On This Inauspicious Day

September 7 also marks the beginning of the period of Pitru Paksha. Due to star alignments and it coinciding with the Lunar Eclipse Chandra Grahan, Sunday is also being called an inauspicious day.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Pitru Paksha will begin on Sept 7
Pitru Paksha will begin on Sept 7 | Image: Republic
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

India will witness one of the longest total lunar eclipses of the decade on the night of September 7-8. The total lunar eclipse, also known as the ‘Blood Moon’, will last for 82 minutes. As per Indian Standard Time, the eclipse will begin with the penumbral phase at 8:58 pm, followed by the umbral phase at 9:57 pm. Totality will start at 11:01 pm and continue until 12:22 am, with the peak of the eclipse, when the Moon appears darkest and turns reddish, expected at 11:42 pm. The umbral phase will end at 2:25 am.

September 7 also marks the beginning of the period of Pitru Paksha. Due to star alignments and the two occasions falling on the same day, Sunday is also being called an inauspicious day.

Bhoomika Kalley, astrologer and tarot card reader, shared what are the dos and don'ts on the day the eclipse will be witnessed along with the beginning of Pitru Paksha.

Representative image of Lunar Eclipse | Iamge: Freepik

The don'ts

You should not start anything auspicious on September 7. Be it a new investment or business. Buying or selling anything auspicious should be avoided on this day. The results will backfire and you will suffer a huge loss.

Also read: Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi 2025: Do's And Don'ts To Follow

Do not organise any puja or ritual at your home. It will not be auspicious.

Do not come in between two people who are arguing or fighting. If you do that, you will get dragged in the matter and it will end very badly for you.

Do not say anything bad as it will multiply and it can create a very big fight or misunderstanding that will leave you with nothing but regret.

Do not consume any food items during the eclipse. The entire body balance is haywired for the duration of the eclipse and it will not be processed in a better way by the body.

Also read: Should You Change Your Pressure Cooker? How A Doc Started A Viral Debate

Ancestors are worshipped during Pitru Paksha | Image: Freepik

The dos

Meditate and do mantra chanting to develop divine grace and protection.

Pray to your ancestors.

Keep your surroundings clean for peaceful vibrations.

Stay calm and quiet to avoid any conflicts.

Chant Hanuman Chalisa or Bajrang Baan for protection.

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 6 September 2025 at 21:35 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source