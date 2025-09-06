Lunar Eclipse And Pitru Paksha On September 7: Dos And Don'ts On This Inauspicious Day

India will witness one of the longest total lunar eclipses of the decade on the night of September 7-8. The total lunar eclipse, also known as the ‘Blood Moon’, will last for 82 minutes. As per Indian Standard Time, the eclipse will begin with the penumbral phase at 8:58 pm, followed by the umbral phase at 9:57 pm. Totality will start at 11:01 pm and continue until 12:22 am, with the peak of the eclipse, when the Moon appears darkest and turns reddish, expected at 11:42 pm. The umbral phase will end at 2:25 am.

September 7 also marks the beginning of the period of Pitru Paksha. Due to star alignments and the two occasions falling on the same day, Sunday is also being called an inauspicious day.

Bhoomika Kalley, astrologer and tarot card reader, shared what are the dos and don'ts on the day the eclipse will be witnessed along with the beginning of Pitru Paksha.

Representative image of Lunar Eclipse | Iamge: Freepik

The don'ts

You should not start anything auspicious on September 7. Be it a new investment or business. Buying or selling anything auspicious should be avoided on this day. The results will backfire and you will suffer a huge loss.

Do not organise any puja or ritual at your home. It will not be auspicious.

Do not come in between two people who are arguing or fighting. If you do that, you will get dragged in the matter and it will end very badly for you.

Do not say anything bad as it will multiply and it can create a very big fight or misunderstanding that will leave you with nothing but regret.

Do not consume any food items during the eclipse. The entire body balance is haywired for the duration of the eclipse and it will not be processed in a better way by the body.

Ancestors are worshipped during Pitru Paksha | Image: Freepik

The dos

Meditate and do mantra chanting to develop divine grace and protection.

Pray to your ancestors.

Keep your surroundings clean for peaceful vibrations.

Stay calm and quiet to avoid any conflicts.