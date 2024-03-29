×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

PM Narendra Modi Talks To Bill Gates About The Advantages Of Millet, Calls It Superfood

After talking about millet being a superfood, PM Modi went on to speak in favour of this food group, which has been a part of Indian cuisine since ages.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
PM Modi calls millet superfood
PM Modi calls millet superfood | Image:ANI/iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a chat with Bill Gates, spoke about the importance of millets, calling it a superfood. He spoke about how the the country celebrated 2023 as the Year of Millet, along with the United Nations. PM Modi reiterated his focus on millets as healthy food, that is making a huge comeback, right in our plates after this push by the Government.

PM Modi promotes millet

After talking about millet being a superfood, PM Modi went on to speak in favour of this food group, which has been a part of Indian cuisine since ages. He talked about the environmental benefits of millets too, including how it requires less water and can grow on barren land with no fertilisers. Promoting this superfood can be a big step forward as switching to it will be great for nutritional benefits as well as agricultural advantages.

He also spoke about the significant increase in millet production and how many reputable companies are now offering millet-based products, making it trendy. Even five-star establishments have added millet to their menus. All of this can actually improve the livelihoods of small farmers who grow millet with little resources.

Bill Gates shares his thoughts about millet

Bill Gates spoke about the time he found out in Odisha that millet was very popular in the state in olden times. And he is glad that millet is making a comeback with the support of the Government. He even shared that he loved the traditional, nutritious millet-based recipes that he was fed by the women of Odisha. He called the promotion of millet a great message to the world.

Bill Gates with PM Modi | Image: ANI

Benefits of superfood millet

  • Millet offers numerous health benefits, making it a valuable addition to any diet.
Benefits of millet | Image: Unsplash
  • Packed with nutrients like fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals, millet promotes digestive health, supports weight management, and helps regulate blood sugar levels.
  • Its antioxidant properties can lower the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease.
  • Additionally, millet is gluten-free, making it suitable for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease.
  • With its versatility and nutritional profile, millet serves as a nourishing grain that contributes to overall well-being and longevity.
Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR

a few seconds ago
Noida Police Slaps Rs 80,500 Fine On 2 Girls For Creating 'Vulgar Holi Reels' On Moving Scooter And Delhi Metro

Vulgar Holi Reels

a minute ago
China stocks rise

China stocks gain

5 minutes ago
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric

UN Reacts to CM's Arrest

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

9 minutes ago
Pomelo Fruit

Health Benefits Of Pomelo

11 minutes ago
Representational image of a school bus.

Delhi school fee hike

13 minutes ago
What Is Po Cha? Know Everything About This Salty Tibetan Tea

What Is Po Cha?

14 minutes ago
Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe Customer Demands Refund for Meal Not Served

India News LIVE

16 minutes ago
Wheelchair-bound man's bungee jump in Rishikesh

Wheelchair Man Bungeejump

17 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

20 minutes ago
'Make America Pray Again': Trump Sells Bibles for $59.99 Amidst Legal Pressures

Trump Selling Bibles

24 minutes ago
'Not just Aai, Indian Kids Also saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction

PM Modi with Bill Gates

25 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Setback for Congress

30 minutes ago
Amazon One

Amazon One hover to pay

38 minutes ago
Forms of rest

Different Types Of Rest

an hour ago
March 31 financial deadlines

Personal finance deadline

an hour ago
BJP to Move EC Against Siddaramaiah's Son Over His 'Goonda' Remarks Against Amit Shah

BJP Slams Congress

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo