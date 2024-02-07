Advertisement

Barnyard millet is a nutritious grain which is a staple in traditional diets across various regions. This small-seeded cereal belongs to the grass family and is cultivated for its health benefits.

With a rich history in Asian and African cuisines, barnyard millet has gained recognition for its high nutritional content, making it an increasingly popular choice for those seeking alternative and wholesome grains. The barnyard millet continues to grow as a versatile and nutritious food source.

Here are the benefits of the barnyard millet

Rich in nutrients

Barnyard millet is a powerhouse of essential nutrients such as fibre, protein, iron and calcium. It also contains important minerals like phosphorus and magnesium, contributing to overall health.

Gluten-free alternative

It is ideal for those with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease, barnyard millet serves as an excellent gluten-free substitute in various dishes.

Weight management

The high fiber content in barnyard millet promotes satiety and helps control appetite. It keeps you feel fuller for longer, reducing the chances of overeating. Moreover, it is low in fat, making it a healthy choice for weight management.

Regulates blood sugar

The complex carbohydrates in barnyard millet are digested slowly, can help in maintaining stable blood sugar levels. It is a suitable grain for individuals with diabetes.

Heart health

Barnyard millet contains antioxidants and compounds such as lignans and phenolic acids that help support the heart health.

Digestive health

Barnyard millet can help with digestive health by promoting the benefits of the gut bacteria and supporting a healthy gut microbiome. It can also improve the gastrointestinal disorders by maintaining the regular bowel movements and eliminating the constipation, acidity, bloating and stomach cramps.

Dense in nutrients

Barnyard millets are a rich source of iron, phenols, magnesium, phosphorus, flavonoids, and antioxidants. They are also good source of soluble and insoluble dietary fibres.