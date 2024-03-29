Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a chat with Bill Gates, spoke about the importance of millets, calling it a superfood. He spoke about how the the country celebrated 2023 as the Year of Millet, along with the United Nations. PM Modi reiterated his focus on millets as healthy food, that is making a huge comeback, right in our plates after this push by the Government.

PM Modi promotes millet

After talking about millet being a superfood, PM Modi went on to speak in favour of this food group, which has been a part of Indian cuisine since ages. He talked about the environmental benefits of millets too, including how it requires less water and can grow on barren land with no fertilisers. Promoting this superfood can be a big step forward as switching to it will be great for nutritional benefits as well as agricultural advantages.

He also spoke about the significant increase in millet production and how many reputable companies are now offering millet-based products, making it trendy. Even five-star establishments have added millet to their menus. All of this can actually improve the livelihoods of small farmers who grow millet with little resources.

Bill Gates shares his thoughts about millet

Bill Gates spoke about the time he found out in Odisha that millet was very popular in the state in olden times. And he is glad that millet is making a comeback with the support of the Government. He even shared that he loved the traditional, nutritious millet-based recipes that he was fed by the women of Odisha. He called the promotion of millet a great message to the world.

Bill Gates with PM Modi | Image: ANI

Benefits of superfood millet

Millet offers numerous health benefits, making it a valuable addition to any diet.

Benefits of millet | Image: Unsplash

Packed with nutrients like fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals, millet promotes digestive health, supports weight management, and helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Its antioxidant properties can lower the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease.

Additionally, millet is gluten-free, making it suitable for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease.

With its versatility and nutritional profile, millet serves as a nourishing grain that contributes to overall well-being and longevity.