Easiest Way To Make Restaurant-like Hummus At Home And Tips To Store It Properly

Originating from the Middle East, hummus is one of the most popular dips that is served in multiple diners. Be it alongside falafel or in a Mediterranean platter, the savoury item not only acts as an accompaniment but also elevates the flavour profile of the food. Another benefit of hummus is its versatility and how it can be consumed with pita bread, crackers, vegetable sticks or used as a sandwich spread. Most people believe that Hummus is a delicacy that requires a visit to a diner. However, the dip can be easily prepared at home with ingredients available in most kitchens.

Simple way to make hummus at home

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Ingredients

* 1 cup boiled chickpeas (or canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed)

* 2 tablespoons tahini (sesame paste)

* 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

* 2-3 garlic cloves

* Juice of 1 lemon

* ½ teaspoon cumin powder (optional)

* Salt to taste

* 2-4 tablespoons chilled water or reserved chickpea water



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Method to prepare hummus

Add the boiled chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin and salt to a food processor or blender. Blend until the mixture starts becoming smooth. Gradually add chilled water, one tablespoon at a time, until the hummus reaches a creamy consistency. Taste and adjust the seasoning if required.

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Transfer the hummus to a serving bowl and drizzle a little olive oil on top. Garnish with paprika, roasted sesame seeds, chopped parsley or whole chickpeas for extra flavour and presentation.



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How to store homemade hummus properly

Homemade hummus doesn't contain preservatives, so proper storage is essential to maintain its freshness.

Use an airtight container: Transfer the hummus into a clean, dry, airtight glass or food-grade plastic container immediately after preparing it.

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Add a thin layer of olive oil: Pour a small layer of olive oil over the surface before sealing the container. This helps reduce exposure to air and keeps the hummus moist.



Representative image | Freepik

Refrigerate promptly: Store hummus in the refrigerator at or below 4°C. Avoid leaving it at room temperature for more than two hours.

Consume within 4-5 days: For the best flavour and texture, finish homemade hummus within four to five days. Always use a clean spoon to scoop it out to prevent contamination.