Recipe Alert: Quick Easy To Make Snack Recipes That Will Satiate Your Hunger Pangs

The time between lunch and dinner is often pretty long and one tends to feel hungry when it is time for supper. However, at supper, one should not fill themself up too much as then dinner would pose a challenge. If you like to have light snacks for supper, here are a few recipes that should not take much time to prepare.

Easy-to-make recipes for snacks

Aloo Cheese Toast:

Sandwiches are the go-to snacks that are quick and easy to make. Bread can be stuffed with almost any vegetable or a chocolate sauce and called a sandwich. To make aloo cheese toast, all you need to do is put six boiled potatoes in a bowl and add chilli powder, cumin powder, and salt. Spread butter on a bread slice and stuff it with the mixture prepared and cheese. Cover it with another slice of bread. Toast it and serve it with ketchup.

Bhel

Bhel is easily available at any corner or lane all over the city. But, you can even make bhel at home with this easy recipe. Add puffed rice, chopped onions, tomatoes, and potatoes in a bowl. Add green chutney, sev, and crushed puri to it. Squeeze a little lemon juice and garnish it with chopped coriander leaves.

Tandoori Frankie

We often wonder what to with leftover rotis. Since we do not wish to throw it away, you can heat it and fill it with a delicious filling. In a bowl, take a few potatoes, mash it and add chilli powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Add ginger-garlic paste, tandoori masala, and red chilli paste. Make a patty of the mixture and heat it on a pan. Put the filling in the leftover roti and heat it again. Serve hot, enjoy!