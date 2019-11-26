Recipe Alert: Steps To Prepare Easy And Scrumptious Bread Uttapam At Home

Prepared with white rice and lentil batter, this light and scrumptious South Indian delicacy, Uttapam is loved by all. This soft and thick pancake with colourful vegetables is usually served with different types of chutneys and piping hot sambhar. Creating a smooth and thick batter can be a tough grind. Yet the requirement of working-class and Jugaadu people have got this interesting method to make Uttapam in a jiffy. Easy, instant and creative, Bread Uttapam tastes incredibly heavenly. Here are the steps to prepare this mouth-watering dish.

Ingredients to make Uttapam

3-4 slices of white bread.

3 tablespoon of semolina or Sooji.

3 tablespoonsful of Maida.

1/4th cup of fresh yogurt.

1 tablespoon of salt.

A pinch of jeera or cumin seeds. (as per your taste)

1 cup of chopped vegetables including tomatoes and capsicum.

1 finely chopped fresh green chilies.

1 tablespoon of ginger paste or shredded ginger.

Finely chopped cilantro to garnish.

2 tablespoon of refined oil for cooking.

Steps to cook

Remove the sides of the bread and tear them into tiny pieces with hand Blend bread, semolina, Maida, yogurt, water and salt in a blender to create a smooth and thick batter-like paste. Remove the paste into a wide bowl. Put all the remaining ingredients including vegetables, ginger paste, green chili, cumin seeds, and chopped cilantro. Mix the batter evenly with a spoon. Make sure that the batter is neither too thick nor too flowy. Turn on the stove and keep skillet over it to heat. Grease the skillet with oil or butter and pour the consistent batter once with a ladle. Spread it quickly and evenly across the skillet to give it the texture of a pancake. Sprinkle oil over Uttapam and flip it over. Make sure that both sides are golden-brown before you remove it.

Hot Tip

Choose your preference of chutney from coconut, peanut, onion-garlic or cilantro chutney.

