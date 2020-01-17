Rajasthani Khooba Roti Recipe, A Special Indian Bread To Try At Home And Enjoy Your Meal

Khooba Roti is a very popular Rajasthani cuisine dish that is prepared specially by Rajasthani people. Rajasthani Khooba Roti which is quite often seen in Rajasthani households is served specifically with Panchmel Dal, garlic chutney, Makai Wali Bhindi, Pyaaz Ki Sabzi and Buttermilk. These food items enhance the taste of this authentic Rajasthani Khooba Roti.

This Khooba roti is prepared with wheat flour and loads of ghee. This Indian bread, just prepared in a different way can also be packed for your luck box. So, try this special Khooba Roti recipe at home and enjoy your meal.

Other Details for Khooba Roti Recipe

Cuisine: Rajasthani

Course: Lunch or Dinner

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Diet: Vegetarian

Main Equipment Used: Roti Tawa

Serving: 4 people

Ingredients for the preparation of Khooba Roti recipe

1 cup of Whole Wheat Flour

Salt as per taste

Water as required

Ghee as required

Here is the Khooba roti recipe to try at home

Instructions for the Khooba Roti

The first step to begin with this Rajasthani Khooba Roti is to take a large mixing bowl, and add flour, salt, and water to it, and mix all the ingredients together with your hands to form crumbs.

Now, you have to add water as per the requirement to combine it well and make a smooth but yet stiff dough.

Keep the dough aside and cover it with a soft cotton cloth, for 15 minutes so that it rests.

Take a large lemon sized amount from the dough and roll it to make a ball. Dust the kitchen platform well and roll out the dough ball to prepare a thick round roti.

Then spread a little ghee on one side of the Khooba roti and put that side of the roti on the Tawa. After some 20 seconds, turn the roti and start pinching on the upper surface of the roti properly.

Keep repeating this step until the full roti is covered with the same design. After that, again flip the Khooba roti and roast it from the patterned side.

See to it that both the sides of the Khooba roti are lightly browned, and then hold the roti with a tong (Chimta), take it off from the Tawa and place it directly on the gas flames.

Keep turning the Khooba roti and roast it from both the sides till its equally cooked from both the sides.

Once the Khooba roti is cooked well, switch off the flame and pour a good amount of ghee on the roti when it is hot.

Rajasthani Khooba Roti is ready to be served with Panchmel Dal, chutney, Makai Wali Bhindi or Pyaaz Ki Sabzi, buttermilk especially.

