Roti Roll For Healthy Eating | Check Out This Easy Recipe Of Healthy And Tasty Roti Roll

Roti is something most kids hate. They put in all their efforts to trick their moms for not eating Rotis. But mothers cannot ignore the fact that their kids are not having proper nutrition. That is why they try to make efforts to make the roti with different ways to make it more appealing to their children.

So here we bring to you a list of ways to make the normal roti rolls as tasty as they desire. These roti rolls are very easy to make at home, and you can prepare this roti roll according to your preferences as well. You can pack these rolls in a lunch box or serve it for dinner. This roll is the perfect way to make your kid eat healthy food.

Recipe for Healthy and Tasty Roti Rolls to try at home:

Ingredients

1 medium onion

2 tablespoon finely chopped coriander leaves

1 pinch asafoetida

3 tablespoon ghee

1 medium finely chopped cucumber

1 medium sliced onion

2 teaspoon green chutney

1/2 cup Wheat flour

150 gm gram flour (besan)

water as required

2 pinches salt

1 medium grated carrot

50 gm grated paneer

Directions

Take a bowl and add wheat flour/ besan, 1 chopped onion, leaves of coriander, Heeng, and salt to prepare this easy recipe. Combine well, mix well.

Knead through the water little by little into a soft dough and leave for 10 minutes to rest.

Add a tsp of ghee in a small pan and lightly sauce the sliced onions, add the paneer and turn off the flame.

Let it cool and add the chutney as well as the cucumber, carrot, salt, lemon juice. Mix well and set aside.

Use little ghee till golden to roast the chapatis from the dough on a grid. Stack and keep covered together.

Spread the filling and roll tightly onto the chapatis.

Serve with more toma or chutney

