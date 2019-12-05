The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Roti Roll For Healthy Eating | Check Out This Easy Recipe Of Healthy And Tasty Roti Roll

Food

This roll is the perfect way to make your kid eat healthy food. Follow these instructions to make delicious but healthy roti roll. Check out the recipe below:

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roti

Roti is something most kids hate. They put in all their efforts to trick their moms for not eating Rotis. But mothers cannot ignore the fact that their kids are not having proper nutrition. That is why they try to make efforts to make the roti with different ways to make it more appealing to their children. 

So here we bring to you a list of ways to make the normal roti rolls as tasty as they desire. These roti rolls are very easy to make at home, and you can prepare this roti roll according to your preferences as well. You can pack these rolls in a lunch box or serve it for dinner. This roll is the perfect way to make your kid eat healthy food. 

Recipe for Healthy and Tasty Roti Rolls to try at home:

Read: What Is Threaded Paneer And A Simple Recipe To Make It At Home

Ingredients

  • 1 medium onion
  • 2 tablespoon finely chopped coriander leaves
  • 1 pinch asafoetida
  • 3 tablespoon ghee
  • 1 medium finely chopped cucumber
  • 1 medium sliced onion
  • 2 teaspoon green chutney
  • 1/2 cup Wheat flour
  • 150 gm gram flour (besan)
  • water as required
  • 2 pinches salt
  • 1 medium grated carrot
  • 50 gm grated paneer

Read: Paneer Bhurji: A Recipe Every Office Goer Must Try At Home

Directions

  • Take a bowl and add wheat flour/ besan, 1 chopped onion, leaves of coriander, Heeng, and salt to prepare this easy recipe. Combine well, mix well.
  • Knead through the water little by little into a soft dough and leave for 10 minutes to rest.
  • Add a tsp of ghee in a small pan and lightly sauce the sliced onions, add the paneer and turn off the flame.
  • Let it cool and add the chutney as well as the cucumber, carrot, salt, lemon juice. Mix well and set aside.
  • Use little ghee till golden to roast the chapatis from the dough on a grid. Stack and keep covered together.
  • Spread the filling and roll tightly onto the chapatis.
  • Serve with more toma or chutney

You can pack these rolls in a lunch box or serve it for dinner. This roll is the perfect way to make your kid eat healthy food. 

Read: Christmas Delicacy: End Your Evening With Delicious Plum Cake. Check Out The Recipe Here

Read: Three Hakka Noodles Recipes That You Can Try At Home Without Much Hassle

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG