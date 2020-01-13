Try This Tasty And Healthy Rajasthani Recipe Of Aalni Bhaji At Home

Aalni bhaji also known as Bathua bhaji is a famous traditional Rajasthani exotic dish. Reportedly, Aalni bhaji is loaded with all essential antioxidants and minerals, is also a power-packed Rajasthani exotic dish with Vitamins A, C and B complex vitamins.

The leaves of Aalni bhaji are a great source of amino acids, which keeps your liver healthy and gives you enough nutrition values. Hence, including Aalni Bhaji in your diet, at least during winters, can give you a lot of strength. So, here is the recipe of this Rajasthani exotic dish to try at home-

Try this tasty and healthy Rajasthani exotic dish recipe of Aalni Bhaji at home

Ingredient for making Aalni Bhaji

1 cup full of Fenugreek (green methi)

2 tbsp rice

2 tbsp Rava

2 tbsp Chana dal

2 tbsp Moong dal

1 tbsp Maize flour (Besan)

1 or 2 pieces of papad

3 or 4 green chilli (finely chopped)

4 to 5 Garlic pieces (fine paste)

3 to 4 Black pepper crushed

2 to 3 cloves crushed

A pinch of Asafoetida (Hing)

1 tsp Cumin seeds (Jeera)

1 ½ tsp Red chilli powder

½ tsp Turmeric powder

Salt as per taste

2 tbsp Oil

4 cups of Water

Instructions for preparing this Rajasthani exotic dish 'Aalni Bhaji' at home

The first step to start preparing Aalni Bhaji is washing all the grains i.e. Moong, Chana, Rava, and Rice and soaking them for 1 to 2 hours.

Take the pressure cooker and heat some oil in it. Add asafoetida, powdered black pepper & cloves, and cumin seeds, and let all the things splutter.

Now after this step, add garlic paste, and crushed green chillies, and let it cook till it turns light brown.

After that, pour ¼ cup of water and then add red chilli powder, turmeric, and salt. Wait for the oil to separate from the masala.

Once the oil starts separating, start adding Moong Dal, Chana, Dal, Rava, and Rice. Then also mix maize flour in methi and then add it to the pressure cooker. See to it that there are no lumps of flour.

At this step now you will have to add 4 cups of water. You can also add more water as per your desired consistency. After that, also add a little lemon juice

You can enhance the taste of Aalni Bhaji by adding crushed garlic at this step (optional).

Let the Aalni Bhaji boil, and then cover the cooker with the lid, and take 2 whistles.

Once done, then turn off gas, and as and when all pressure goes down, then open the cooker lid.

You can now take the Aalni Bhaji in a serving bowl. Serve hot with Makki Ki Roti or Wheat Chapattis.

Promo Image Courtesy: Shutterstock