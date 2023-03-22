Ramadan 2023: Tips And Tricks To Stay Fit During Ramzan

The Islamic lunar calendar's ninth month, Ramadan, is observed through the Roza custom (fasting). Ramadan initially began in the seventh century when the Prophet Muhammad was given the first verses of the Quran. The Quran began to be revealed to Muhammad on the 27th night of Ramadan also known as Laylat al-Qadr, or the Night of Power.

The practice of fasting aims to bring about inner spiritual calm while also serving as a means of expressing one's faith in the Lord. Because of all the changes in eating and sleeping habits during Ramadan in the summer, staying in shape might be challenging. According to ANI, here are some tips for staying fit and healthy during the festival.

Don't skip your pre-dawn meal (Suhoor)

Similar to how breakfast is in our daily routine, suhoor, a meal eaten before dawn during Ramadan, is considered to be the most significant meal of the day. It's crucial to cook a nutritious dinner with a good mix of ingredients. Also, if you are fasting until dusk, you need the strength to keep going throughout the day.

Do not overeat

During a full day of continuous fasting, there will definitely be a strong desire to overeat at iftar, which could lead to exhaustion, stomach discomfort, and digestive problems. Also, it's essential to include enough dairy and protein in your meals throughout Ramadan only to avoid eating junk food and empty calories. It's simple to avoid hunger symptoms by eating foods that take longer to digest.

Maintain hydration

During suhoor and iftar, sip as much drink as you can. It can be spiced up with fresh juices, smoothies, protein shakes, and other similar drinks. Avoid drinking coffee, tea, or sweetened aerated beverages since they may actually make you thirstier and eventually dehydrate you.

Exercise

Do everyday domestic duties, go to the office, or do something to keep your body active. Try doing simple things like walking or standing. Fasting has a unique ability to burn fat, and walking also has a powerful effect on your body.

Go to sleep

The foundation of the body's general wellness is getting enough sleep. In order to make up for lost sleep, taking a 20-minute power nap during the day is one of the key strategies for staying active while fasting.