Rice Leftover From Last Night? Try Using It In These Breakfast Recipes

In Indian households, rice is often cooked in large quantities, frequently leaving leftovers for the next day. While some people reheat and eat it, others simply throw it away. However, did you know that leftover rice can be used in making breakfast recipes that even children will love?

Also read: How To Make Butter Garlic Nan At Home Without Tandoor Or Oven

Veg fried rice

Simply heat some oil in a pan, sauté vegetables like onions, carrots and capsicum, then add the rice and toss everything together. You can add a splash of soy sauce or your favorite spices to enhance the flavor. Delicious fried rice will be ready in just a few minutes.

Advertisement

Leftover rice can be used to make various breakfast dishes like paratha and fritters | Image: Freepik

Rice chilla

You may have often eaten chillas (savoury pancakes) made from gram flour (besan) or semolina (sooji), but a rice chilla is just as delicious. Blend the leftover rice in a mixer and mix in green chilies, onions, coriander and spices to create a batter. Spread it on a tawa and cook until golden brown. Serve with a dip of your liking or tomato ketchup.

Rice pops

Mix the rice with boiled vegetables, spices and a little cheese, then shape the mixture into small balls. Coat them in breadcrumbs and fry until golden brown. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, these rice pops is a hit among kids and works well as an appetizer.

Advertisement

Leftover rice can be used to prepare lemon rice and fried rice | Image: Freepik

Rice pakoras

Rice fritters are a popular choice for both evening snacks and breakfast. Prepare small fritters by mixing boiled potatoes, onions, green chilies and spices with the rice. Fry them until golden brown and serve with tea or chutney.

Lemon rice