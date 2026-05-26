Sabja Seeds Or Gond Katira, Which Is Better To Beat The Summer Heat?
Sabja seeds and gond katira are both ingredients used in summer drinks. They are low in calories, but which one is truly more helpful in summers to beat the heat? Find out.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
During summers, many people turn to traditional cooling ingredients to stay refreshed and hydrated. Two of the most popular ingredients added to summer drinks across India are sabja seeds and gond katira. They are both known for their cooling nature and are widely consumed during hot weather. While they may offer the same cooling properties, the two are different in texture, preparation and nutritional properties.
What are sabja seeds?
Sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds, are small black seeds that swell after soaking in water. They are commonly used in drinks like lemonade, falooda and fruit coolers because of their refreshing texture. Basil seeds contain fibre and are often associated with hydration and digestion support. They are low in calories and have a cooling effect on the body.
What is gond katira?
Gond katira, which is also called tragacanth gum, is a natural gum obtained from the plant sap and it is widely used in traditional summer beverages. It develops into a jelly-like texture upon soaking. It is often mixed with milk, sharbats and cooling desserts. Many households consume it during peak summer because it is traditionally believed to help cool the body.
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Why consume sabja seeds during summers?
Supports hydration
Sabja seeds absorb water and develop a gel-like texture after soaking, which is why they are commonly added to refreshing summer drinks. Water-rich foods and drinks help support hydration during hot weather.
Commonly linked to digestion support
Sabja seeds contain fibre, which is often associated with digestion and gut health. Basil seeds contain fibre and are commonly used in wellness drinks. Many people consume sabja seeds in lemon water and fruit coolers during summer.
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Often preferred in light summer drinks
Sabja seeds are lightweight and easy to add to many beverages because of their mild taste. They blend easily into refreshing beverages like -
Lemonade
Coconut water
Smoothies
Falooda
Detox drinks
Why consume gond katira during summers?
Traditionally associated with cooling the body
Gond katira has long been used in traditional summer drinks because many households believe it helps the body feel cooler during extreme heat. It develops a jelly-like texture after soaking and is commonly consumed chilled.
May help people feel refreshed during heatwaves
Many people consume gond katira during peak summer because it is traditionally linked to cooling and comfort during hot weather.
Commonly added to energy-rich summer drinks
Unlike sabja seeds, gond katira is often used in richer beverages and desserts. Its thicker texture makes drinks feel more filling. People usually mix it with:
Rose milk
Sharbat
Kulfi
Chilled milk-based drinks
Which is better for summer?
Both sabja seeds and gond katira are popular during summer because they are commonly associated with a cooling effect and hydration. People looking for refreshing everyday drinks may prefer sabja seeds, while those wanting richer and more filling summer beverages may enjoy gond katira more. Consume these ingredients in moderation and drink enough fluids throughout the day to remain hydrated.