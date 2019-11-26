Sabudana Wada: Easy Recipe Of This Famous Indian Break-fast Food

When it comes to Indian breakfast dishes, there is a large variety of options that a person can choose from. From samosa, Idli, vada pav to fast foods like Sabudana Wada, Indian food items are mouth-watering. Sabudana items are easy to make, and anyone can try them at home. These Sabudanas can be eaten as a Khichadi or even as a Wada. Sabudana is a 'fast' friendly food item and can be eaten at any time. Here is an easy recipe for Sabudana Wada that you need to know-

Ingredients for preparing Sabudana Wadas

Half cup of Sabudana

Two Boiled potatoes of medium sizes

Salt for taste. Use only Sendha Namak if it is prepared for religious fasts

Three tablespoons of freshly chopped coriander

Two tablespoons of chopped green chilli

A quarter cup of roasted peanuts and a quarter cup of skin removed and crushed peanuts.

Also Read | Places where you can get your hands on the best fast food in Mumbai

Steps to make Sabudana Wada at home

Step one:

Start with washing the Sabudana properly in water. After washing, soak them for six to eight hours in half a cup of water. Once the Sabudana is soaked for six to eight hours, check if it is soft or not.

Step two:

Take the soaked Sabudana and add them in a bowl with salt, fresh coriander, green chilli, and roasted peanuts. Now, grate the medium-sized boiled potatoes and then add the grated potatoes in the bowl. Mix everything nicely and properly after mixing salt (use Sendha Namak if preparing for fasting), and make sure that the dough is looking good.

Also Read | Fast food recipes: Crispy food to cook on your cheat days

Step three:

Keep the non-stick frying pan on the stove with oil in it and then start heating. Begin making small balls from the dough that was prepared earlier. Flatten the dough balls like a cutlet. Make sure it is not sticky. If it appears to be sticky, apply some oily on the palms while making the balls.

Step four:

Now start frying the Sabudana Wadas in the hot oil inside the non-stick frying pan on high heat. Allow it to heat till it starts appearing golden brown from both the sides. Enjoy these Sabudana Wada with a nice suitable chutney.

Also Read | Fast Food chain tracks down the couple who got engaged in its outlet

Also Read | Food Recipes: Easy, healthy vegetable wraps that will save you time