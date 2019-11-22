Places Where You Can Get Your Hands On The Best Fast Food In Mumbai

If there is something that Mumbai does not lack, it is good fast food. Every day, thousands of people swarm into this ‘dream city’ in search of jobs, education, etc. Hence, this makes Mumbai an amalgamation of different cultures which also means that there are many varieties of food available for the forever hungry souls. One always has a choice to fine dine or get on the street for the local delicacies. Whatever your choice might be, we are very sure you will need this list of the best fast food joints in the city.

ALSO READ | MasterChef India’s New Promo Looks Interesting And Intimidating

Here’s a list of popular fast food places in Mumbai

1. Guru Kripa, Sion

Guru Kripa in Sion can easily surpass everyone else to earn the title of the best samosa one can get their hands on in Mumbai. On your next visit to this place, never forget to start with their famous samosa-chole. Priced at approximately ₹ 45 per plate, the spices in the chole paired with two hot samosas and a mind-blowing chutney topped with onion is going to surely get you on a gastronomical adventure.

ALSO READ | Christmas 2019: Five Fun Ways To Upgrade Your Cake Game

2. Elco Pani Puri Centre, Bandra

Frequented by many A-lister celebrities, Elco Pani Puri Centre is the perfect place if you want to venture into trying Mumbai’s pani puri for the first time. If you are a cleanliness freak, then you head to this place without having a second thought. Elco Pani Puri Centre uses packaged water and the cooks use gloves while serving you the pani puris. You can also try their Pav Bhaji, Dahipuri, and Chole Tikki.

3. Manjeet Chole Puri Wala, GTB Nagar

If you have recently shifted from North India to Mumbai and are already missing the Punjabi chole with some hot piping parathas, then this is the place to run to. It is slightly low on the hygiene side but totally blows the competition out of the water when it comes to taste and quantity. The menu is limited to kulchas, parathas, and bhaturas, all of which are served with chole, pickle, and onion, accompanied by lassi, chaas, and even gulab jamun. The kulchas and parathas are generously stuffed with love from the pleasant owner of the shop who will make sure that you leave with a smile on your face.

ALSO READ | Top Chinese Foods That Indians Have Loved And Cannot Do Without

4. Pure Milk And Snacks Center, Ghatkopar

Pure Milk And Snacks Centre tops the list if you are a cheese lover. The place serves some lip-smacking cheese burst dosas and even waffle uttapam! If this is not a good reason for you, to go then what is?

5. Sardar Pav Bhaji, Tardeo

Pav Bhaji is almost synonymous with Mumbai fast food. One cannot afford to leave the city without getting their hands on a hot plate of bhaji paired with buttery pav. Sardar Pav Bhaji is the best place to try this iconic dish. But make sure you are not a diet when you go there because if you are, the huge slices of butter on the bhaji will surely give you a shock.

ALSO READ | Best Dosa Eateries In India To Hog On This Scrumptious And Yummy Dish