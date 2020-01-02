Salad Recipes: Step-by-step Process To Make A Quick And Nutritious Meal

Salads have been considered as a side dish. But it has been a big part of the meal for longer than we know. We often think that salads are good when you start dieting. People also often misunderstand salad to be tasteless and boring. Well in contrary to the normal stereotype salads can be fun too. By adding new different things and seasoning we can make them tastier. Here are a few quick homemade salad recipes that you can try at home.

Greek Salad

Ingredients:

5 cups chopped lettuce

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup sliced olives

1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese

black pepper, to taste

For the lemon dressing

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 1/2 tablespoons Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar

How to make:

To make the salad dressing mix together olive oil, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, and some sugar in the small bowl and keep it aside. To make the salad, keep the lettuce in a large bowl add onion, cucumber, tomatoes, olives, goat cheese, and pepper to it. use pepper according to your taste. Pour dressing on top of the salad and gently toss till it is well mixed. The salad is ready to be served.

Bbq Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 boneless, skinless thin-sliced chicken breasts

Kosher salt and black pepper

6 cups of chopped lettuce

1 tomato, diced

3/4 cup corn, drained

3/4 cup any sprouts, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup diced onion

1/4 cup shredded cheese

1/4 cup Ranch dressing

1/4 cup BBQ sauce

1/4 cup tortilla strips

How to make:

Heat olive oil in a bowl at medium-high heat. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper according to your taste. Add the chicken breast to the bowl and cook. Flip it once and keep it until it is cooked properly. Let it cook for 3-4 minutes per side Approx. Let it cool and then dice it into bite-size pieces. To complete the salad, place the lettuce in a large bowl and top with chicken. Add tomato, corn, beans, onion and cheeses on it. Later add Ranch dressing and BBQ sauce on top of the salad and toss to mix it properly. Serve it immediately with a topping of tortilla strips.

Southwestern chopped salad with cilantro lime dressing

Ingredients:

5 cups chopped lettuce

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup corn, drained

1/2 cup beans, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Coriander

1/4 cup tortilla strips, for garnish

To make the cilantro lime dressing

1 cup Coriander, stems removed

1/2 cup plain Greek yoghurt

2 cloves garlic

Juice of 1 lime

Pinch of salt

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

How to make

To make the coriander lime dressing, combine Coriander, Greek yogurt, garlic, lime juice and salt in mixer. Then slowly add olive oil and vinegar in a mix while blended. Then keep it aside. To make the salad keep the lettuce in a large bowl. Later add tomatoes, corn, beans and Coriander. Pour the dressing prepared earlier to the salad and toss to mix it. Then serve immediately with garnished with tortillas strips if you like.

