Sandwich Recipes: Make These Scrumptious Delicacies At Home With Easy Steps

Good, healthy and tasty is a combination to master. A sandwich is one such recipe that is made from fresh and organic ingredients. Sandwiches can be made in different ways to devour. Here is a quick guide on how to make the five most famous sandwiches at home.

Five world-famous sandwich recipes you have to try

1. French ham and cheese sandwich recipe:

Here is a quick method to make the signature French ham and cheese sandwich at home. Firstly, prepare the béchamel sauce- Melt some butter, add flour to it and whisk it properly. Add a little nutmeg for instant flavour. Do some layering to your bread by placing your ham salamis and parmesan sheets. Load it with lots of mozzarellas and you are ready with your French ham cheese sandwich.

Read | Ireland: Drunken Woman Has The Strangest Subway Sandwich Order

2. Ham pickle sandwich recipe:

Let us look into how this ham sandwich could be made at home. For this sandwich recipe, you can opt for Cuban loaves of bread. Begin with stir cooking your ham first and then decorate it with pickles. Sprinkle some parmesan cheese and sauce it with yellow mustard. Grill the sandwich with garlic-butter or have it plain -- both taste delicious.

3. Jumbo cold sandwich recipe:

Cold sandwiches got famous after people started using hung curd as an ingredient to prepare the filling. This sandwich could suffice your one-time meal. To make this cooling sandwich, follow these steps: Add finely chopped cucumbers, bell peppers, and olives to a consistent mixture of hung curd. Place a layer of grilled potatoes and lots of lettuce after spreading the mixture on bread. Make it saucy by adding mayonnaise along with any other sauce of your choice. Complete your combination with some wafers and your sandwich is ready to gobble.

Read | Trump aide handed block of cheese by Italian reporter Martinelli

4. Masala cheese sandwich recipe:

Indian spices, that are richly called 'masalas', has the heart of Indian street food lovers. To try this sandwich recipe at home, follow the steps: Begin with the boiling of potatoes and do the tempering with oil/ghee with your choice of spices. Layer your sandwich with tomatoes, peppers, beetroot and onions. Toast it on a low flame to make it crunchy. Coat it with lots of cheese and the sandwich is ready.

Read | Recipe: Ginger pumpkin soup with swiss cheese and coconut milk

5. Rainbow sandwich recipe:

This sandwich got its name from its ingredients. Add red, yellow and green peppers, along with some olives and carrots. As colourful as it may seem, it is really filling and delectable. Prepare the mixture by chopping the slated veggies and then add mayonnaise sauce to it. Add your preferred choice of toppings like oregano and mix herbs. Grease the bread with good quantity of butter and spread the mixture on it. Do not grill this sandwich recipe, by doing so; mayo loses its signature taste.

Read | Popeyes chicken sandwich hits new level with gunpoint demand