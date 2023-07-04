Sawan 2023: Nutritious, Easy, Fast-friendly Food For Shravan Month

Festivals are not only a time for celebrations but also an opportunity for devotion, rituals, and abstinence. Unlike a one or two-day festival, Sawan is a month-long celebration marked by prayers and austere fasts. To help devotees during these auspicious months, here are five simple and quick recipes that will keep you satiated throughout the day and contribute to a healthy fasting experience.

3 things you need to know

Sawan will be observed for over two months this year.

This year, Sawan will have two Shivratris, on July 15 and August 14.

Easy and quick recipes for Shravan maas fasting include Sabudana Khichdi, Vrat Ki Kadhi, Vrat wale Aloo, Stuffed Sabudana Vada, and Phool Makhana Munchies.

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana, or sago, is a popular food option during fasting due to its health benefits. This light and delicious khichdi can be prepared in just 8-10 minutes. Soak the sago for some time and then cook it with milk spices like rock salt, black pepper, red chili, and freshly cut coriander.

(Sabudana is easily digestible and provides sustained energy | Image: Shutterstock)

Vrat Ki Kadhi

A simple yet delightful dish, Vrat Ki Kadhi requires curd, water, chestnut flour, ginger paste, ghee, chili powder, and curry leaves. This tangy and aromatic dish can be prepared without much effort and will add a burst of flavors to your fasting menu.

(Vrat Ki Kadhi easy and delightful dish for fasting days | Image: Twitter)

Vrat Wale Aloo

Potatoes are not only easy to cook but also provide the necessary carbohydrates to stay and energized during fasting.This healthy and tasty dish requires potatoes, tomatoes, green chilies, thymol oil, rock salt, black pepper, and optionally, curd for added creaminess and nutritions.

(Vrat Wale Aloo a good source of carbohydrates during fasting | Image: Shutterstock)

Stuffed Sabudana Vada

Sabudana Tikki, or Stuffed Sabudana Vada, is a popular snack enjoyed during Shravan maas. Soak the sabudana overnight, boil and mash the potatoes, and mix them together. Add dry mango powder, rock salt, green chilies, and cumin powder. Shape into small patties and deep-fry until golden brown. Serve with mind or coriander chutney.

(Sabudana Vada is a beloved dish relished by devotees during the auspicious Sawan month | Image: Shutterstock)

Phool Makhana Munchies

Phool Makhana, or lotus seeds, make for an incredible snack during the Sawan month. Dry roast the lotus seeds on low heat until crunchy. Then, combine ghee, pepper powder, cumin powder, rock salt, and dry mango powder. Toss the lotus seeds in the ghee mixture and sauté for a minute. Allow them to cool and serve or store in an airtight container.

(Phool Makhana Muchies is a delightful and crunchy snack for the Shravan month | Image: Shutterstock)

Overall, observing fasts during the month of Sawan can be a spiritually enriching experience. These five easy and delicious recipes, including Sabudana Khichdi, Vrat Ki Kadhi, Vrat wale Aloo, Stuffed Sabudana Vada, and Phool Makhana munchies, will help you stay satiated, healthy, and energized throughout the day. Enjoy these delightful dishes and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this auspicious month of Shravan.