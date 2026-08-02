Sawan Somwar Vrat 2026: Is Drinking Tea Or Coffee Allowed During Fast? Know Dos And Don'ts

Sawan Somwar Vrat 2026: The first Monday of the holy month will fall on August 3. Devotees observe a fast, consuming only fruits, water and satvic products. The four Mondays of Sawan will be on August 3, August 10, August 17 and August 24. Ahead of the first Monday, here is the list of things devotees should avoid if fasting.

Is it allowed to drink tea and coffee during Sawan Somwar?

Most devotees observe a phalhaar (fruit-based fast) on Mondays during the holy month of Sawan. In such a fast, consuming milk, tea or even coffee is usually allowed. These are also encouraged to maintain their energy and avoid headaches. However, it also depends on what type of fast one is observing.

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There are essentially three types of Sawan Somwar Vrat. The most difficult type of fast is considered the nirjala vrat, in which observers abstain from even drinking water. It is only recommended for people with no serious health conditions. The other kind is the phalhaar vrat. In this devotees only eat fruit, milk, water and one satvic meal. This is the most common choice of Somwar Vrat by devotees. The final type of fast is the saatvik. In this, devotees are allowed to eat only one pure vegetarian meal in the evening after puja.

Sawan Somwar Vrat - dos and don'ts

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What you can eat

In the Sawan Somwar Vrat, devotees are allowed to consume all seasonal fruits, milk and milk products, kuttu aata, sabduana, samak rice, sendha namak, dry fruits and vrat-friendly vegetables. Puri desi ghee should be used for cooking.

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What to avoid?

All grains that are not satvic should be avoided. Onion, garlic, non-vegetarian food, eggs, alcohol and tobacco are also not allowed to be consumed. The use of regular salt and green leafy vegetables is also restricted.