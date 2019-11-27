Soup For Winters: Easy Recipe To Make Best Mushroom Soup At Home

Soups are the ideal nutritious meals for a cold winter evening. Even though you get varieties of premade soup mixes at supermarkets, you need to remember that they have some amount of preservatives to keep the soup packaging fresh and away from contaminants. Ideally, the best way is to make your soup at home as you have control over the ingredients you use when you make your soup at home. Here is the recipe for a perfect creamy mushroom soup to try at home, that will make your winter evenings rich and delicious.

Mushroom Recipe

Here are the steps needed to make a perfect Indian style mushroom soup at home.

Ingredients needed include button mushrooms (200 gm), 2 Tbsp butter, finely chopped coriander, finely chopped 1 small onion, 2 Tbsp cream, 2 Tbsp cornflour, black pepper or crushed black pepper, 1/2 tsp ginger paste, salt to taste and 1 lemon.

Wash the mushrooms properly and keep it aside to drain as much water as possible. Cut the mushroom in small pieces and keep it aside.

In a hot pan, add the butter as per your need (1-2 Tbsp is enough though), add the ginger paste along with chopped onion and stir till it is cooked. Add the cut mushrooms along with salt and crushed pepper and saute for a while. Cover the lid and let the mushrooms cook for 3-4 minutes in low flame. Open the lid and again cook the mushrooms for few minutes before turning off the flame.

Remove 75% of the mushrooms from the pan and grind them coarsely along with a cup of water. Once the mushroom is ground, add them back to the pan where you had left the 25% of the mushrooms. Cook the mushrooms again along with 2 cups of water. Heat the mix in the pan till it boils.

Add cornflour mixed with water to avoid lumps and then add it into the pan while it is heating. Once the cornflour is heated till 2-3 minutes then add the amount of cream according to your choice, although 2 Tbsp is all you would need for this recipe.

Add chopped coriander at this stage and add lemon juice as the final ingredient and switch off the flame. Let it cool for 2 minutes then serve hot. The recipe will easily yield for 3 servings.

Mushroom soup benefits

The mushroom soup was originated in North America and is now massively used in America. The cream of mushroom soup is also used as a base in several other recipes as well. Mushrooms are known not only for their protein content but also for a good source of Vitamin C and as a good antioxidant source.

