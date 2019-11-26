South Indian Coconut Chutney: Make This At Home In Three Easy Steps

South Indian coconut chutney is widely famous and the most go-to dish eaten by not only south Indians but everyone across the nation. From including it in breakfast to having it as a dip with evening snacks, chutney is one of the favourite side-dishes of most kids. It can be also eaten with parathas, sandwiches, pakoras and many other snacks. Here’s a quick recipe to make this delicious recipe at home.

How to make South Indian coconut chutney at home

Ingredients

For making South Indian coconut chutney at home, you will need fresh coconut or you can also use dried coconut (kopra). Fried grams, chana dal, Bengal grams, peanuts and some chillies. Some like it tangy, so you may also need some tamarind or lemon juice for your chutney. The key ingredients of this recipe are coriander leaves, mint leaves, cumin seeds, ginger, garlic and some coconut oil. For the tempering, you will need some more oil, curry leaves, mustard seeds, a pinch of asafoetida and dry red chillies.

Step 1

Add your freshly chopped or grated coconut to a blender. Then, add ginger, garlic, green chillies, salt, some oil, coriander and mint leaves, and little tamarind. Later, in another pan, pour some oil and fry your preferred choice of dal and peanuts. Make sure it becomes crispy and does not turn very dark in texture. Let the grams cool down. In the meanwhile, grind the above ingredients.

Read | 3 Healthy & Tasty South Indian Breakfast Dishes You Must Try

Step 2

Once the grams have cooled down, add them to your previous mixture and blend everything to a smooth paste. You can pour some water, in accordance with the consistency you want. Add a few green chillies depending on how spicy you want your South Indian coconut chutney to taste.

Read | South Indian Dishes That You Must Try At Least Once In Your Life

Step 3

Now, to enhance the authenticity of the coconut flavour, do some good tempering. For this, heat some oil in a non-stick pan (coconut oil), and add mustard seeds to it. Let the crackling sound come and then add curry leaves to it. Make sure the curry leaves do not burn. In the meanwhile, add dry red chillies and a tablespoon of urad dal (optional). Once everything is hot and sorted, pour this mixture on top of your chutney. Your South Indian coconut chutney is ready to serve!

Read | Essential Oils For Sore Throat: How Coconut Oil Can Be Used To Cure Sore Throat

Read | Homemade Remedies: Steps To Prepare Effective DIY Hair Oil For Hair Growth