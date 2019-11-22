Homemade Remedies: Steps To Prepare Effective DIY Hair Oil For Hair Growth

Home-made oils prevent hair fall and different hair problems like greying of hair, hair growth, fizzy hair, etc. You will also see your hair growing faster than before and getting stronger than before. Check out these easy home-made oils that you can try out.

Aloe Vera hair oil

Aloe Vera has some unbelievable skin and hair advantages. It offers you beautiful and silky hair. Using this oil regularly can have several benefits.

Ingredient:

1 aloe vera leaf

Rosemary essential oil

½ cup of organic coconut oil

Read: Hairstyles That Will Give You Show-stopping Look During New Year’s Eve Party

Direction

Scoop out aloe vera gel and mix it well in a small bowl

Mix 1⁄2 cup of the aloe vera gel and 1⁄2 cup of coconut oil.

Steam this mixture for around 5 to 7 minutes at low heat.

Let it completely cool off. Once it's cold, apply 5 drops of essential oil from the rosemary.

Pour the mixture into a dark container and put it in a cool place for about 2 weeks before use.

Read: Onion Hair Oil: Benefits Of Adding The Essential Oil In Your Daily Hair Care Routine

Curry leaves and coconut oil

Curry leaves is a popular choice to treat hair fall, improve hair growth, and also controlling greying of hair. Oiling your hair with curry leaves would help you with all hair benefits.

Ingredients

3 tbsp of cold-pressed coconut oil

curry leaves

Direction

Heat coconut oil and curry leaves under low heat in a small pan.

Turn the heat off and let the oil cool down.

Pour the oil into a clean container once it has cooled and put it in a dark place. Heat the oil a little before using it.

Tip: You can also add amla to this mixture (Optional)

Read: Hair Care: Fusio Dose Treatment | Things You Need To Know

Tulsi hair oil

For your damaged scalp and dandruff problems, Tulsi can work wonders. Tulsi helps your scalp to stimulate blood circulation and keeps your scalp cool.

Ingredients:

2 to 3 bunches of Tulsi leaves

half a cup of coconut oil

3 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds.

Directions

Grind the leaves of the tulsi in a thick paste.

Transfer this paste to a casserole and add the paste with the coconut oil.

At low heat, heat the solution.

Add the fenugreek seeds.

After 5 minutes, turn off the heat. Let cool the solution, drain the oil and put it in a jar.

You can warm up the oil every time you apply it to your hair and keep it for 2 hours. You can also keep it overnight and wash it off in the morning.

Read: Human Hair Behind Pigeons' Lost Toes In Urban Areas, Study Finds