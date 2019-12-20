Start The Day With Methi Water & Get Enriched With Its Nutritional Benefits

Losing weight is a constant battle for some people. However, there are some herbs which help make the weight loss process easy by boosting metabolism and improving digestion. When used in the right quantity fenugreek or methi helps accelerate the process of weight loss. It reportedly helps get rid of belly fat and other adipose tissues.

Fenugreek or methi works best for weight loss when used with warm water. According to a study conducted in the year 2015 by the International Journal for Vitamin and Nutrition Research, a daily consumption of 10g of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water helps in controlling Type-2 diabetes. Hence, it is advisable to drink methi water for diabetes patients.

Benefits of methi water or fenugreek water

The best way to consume fenugreek or methi seeds is pouring it into a glass of hot water and letting it steep for nearly 10 minutes. Strain the water and add lemon with a touch of honey to enhance the taste. The methi water or fenugreek water can be sipped like tea. The benefits of drinking this methi water are:

Methi water helps regulate blood sugar level

Methi water is an excellent agent for blood sugar regulation. Fenugreek seeds are known to contain fibre which can help slow down digestion and reduce the rate at which body absorbs sugar. It also increases the amount of insulin released by the body. For those people with Type-2 Diabetes, fenugreek water is said to improve the body insulin secretion.

Methi water has digestive properties

Methi water is a good antacid for the body. Regularly consuming methi water helps strengthen the digestive system. It also treats issues with gastritis and bloating. It is, however, most beneficial when consumed during the colder months.

Methi water helps in Weight loss

Taking fenugreek water or methi water first thing in the morning boost metabolism. It generates heat in the body and helps lose weight. Further, galactomannan (water-soluble fibre found in methi or fenugreek) curbs the appetite enhancing the feeling of fullness. This, in turn, helps manage weight loss.

Methi water for lactating mothers

Methi water or fenugreek water is extremely beneficial for lactating mothers as it helps in milk production. The methi seeds are beneficial for nursing mothers as well as for pregnant women. Made into ladoos, methi also boosts recoveries in new mothers.

Disclaimer: While methi water is extremely beneficial for health, consulting a doctor before consuming it regularly is a must. One should also keep in mind allergies. Consuming in small quantities initially is advisable.

