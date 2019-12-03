Methi Paratha Recipe: Easy And Quick Recipe Of Delicious Paratha To Ease Your Hunger Pangs

Methi paratha is one of the tastiest and healthiest flatbreads from Indian food, which is often served for breakfast or lunch. Protein-rich fenugreek leaves are added to the Methi paratha abundantly to increase the nutrition value of the dish. This unique, lushly green flavour given to the parathas makes them more delicious and iron-rich. These parathas are made with whole wheat flour, fenugreek leaves, and spices. This healthy methi paratha is mostly eaten with chutney, pickle, or curd during the breakfast. But if it is served as a meal, people love to have it with dal, pickle, and raita or lassi.

Recipe for perfect, delicious, and healthy Methi Parathas at home

Ingredients:

8 tbsp wheat flour

1 bunch freshly methi leaves, finely chopped

1 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

Salt to taste

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp green chillies

½ tsp roasted coriander seeds powder

½ tsp seeds of ajwain

1 tsp oil

Water to prepare the dough

Method

Take a mixing bowl, and add wheat flour into it.

Add methi leaves and coriander leaves into it and mix them well with a spatula.

Then put the spices like salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, ginger garlic paste, ajwain seeds.

Add green chillies and oil in it, and mix well.

Slowly add water and knead into a smooth dough. Keep it aside for 15-20 minutes.

Divide the dough into small/medium size portions and make small balls of it.

Take a rolling board and place the small size dough balls on it and make a paratha in a circular chapatti.

Heat the Tawa (pan) and place the paratha on it.

Cook the downside of the methi paratha on a medium flame for a few seconds.

Flip the paratha and oil/ghee all over the roti.

Turn it again and apply oil on the other side.

Keep turning and press the roti well on all sides with a spatula.

Similarly, press paratha on the other side and cook well, until it is baked well.

Serve it hot with any vegetable gravy or dal and pickle.

