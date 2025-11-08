Feeling Too Lazy To Cook Dinner? Try These 7 Easy-to-make Dishes For A Quick And Hearty Meal

Imagine coming home from a long, tiring day at work and having to cook your own dinner. The labour to prepare the simple meal sometimes seems more taxing than it really is, which prompts a lot of people to skip the important meal of the day. However, with these 7 easy-to-make recipes, you can make simple dishes that will keep you full and are as comfortable as a warm hug.

1. Masala omelette and roti

A representative image of Masala omlette | Image: Freepik

If you are an egg fan, a filling and protein-rich option, the masala omelette takes barely 10 minutes. Simply whisk eggs with chopped onions, green chillies, coriander, and a pinch of turmeric and chilli powder. Pair it with leftover rotis or toasted bread for a fuss-free meal.

2. Vegetable poha

A representative image of poha | Image: Freepik

Though traditionally seen as a breakfast delight, light, wholesome, and extremely easy to prepare, poha is perfect for lazy dinner nights. Just rinse flattened rice, cook it with mustard seeds, onions, peas, turmeric, and lemon juice, and you’re done. It’s healthy, comforting, and doesn’t require elaborate chopping, as you can choose the amount of vegetables as per your convenience and liking.

3. Khichdi

A representative image of khichdi | Image: Freepik

The classic comfort food. A simple combination of rice, lentils, turmeric, and ghee cooked together in a pressure cooker, khichdi is soothing and nutritious. Add cumin, salt, and a little chopped ginger for extra flavour. Serve with dahi or your favourite achaar.

4. Paneer bhurji

A representative image of paneer bhurji | Image: Freepik

Paneer bhurji cooks in under 15 minutes and pairs well with roti. Sauté onions, tomatoes, and a few spices like turmeric and garam masala, crumble in paneer, and garnish with coriander. It’s flavourful, protein-packed, and requires minimal prep.



5. All-in-one vegetable pulao

Chop a handful of available vegetables, sauté with whole spices, add rice and water, and pressure cook. Vegetable pulao is aromatic, filling, and needs only pantry staples. Top with a dollop of ghee for extra richness.



6. Curd rice



A representative image of curd rice | Image: Freepik

When energy levels are low, curd rice comes to the rescue. Mix cooked rice with yoghurt and temper with curry leaves, mustard seeds, and urad dal. It’s cooling, soothing on the stomach, and perfect for warm nights.

