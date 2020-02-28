Things To Do In Delhi: The Lil Flea Festival Is Here For Delhiites To Enjoy

The citizens of Delhi have a new reason to be happy as the popular Lil Flea festival is back in their city after a year’s gap in February. The festival offers several creative homegrown shops, artisanal desserts, experimental foods, indie music, movies under the stars, book exchanges, carnival games and a whole lot of experiences. The makers have stated that the festival is a must for those individuals who have an eye for all things creative, independent or homegrown. Read more about The Lil Flea festival in Mumbai.

Also Read | New Zealand Family Replies To Message Sent In A Bottle About 7 Years Ago From Germany

How about treating yourself to some #PrettyLilFinds at #TheLilFlea. Find 250 pop-up stores, 60 food brands, live music, a live bar and more. pic.twitter.com/j9oGrY0K7L — The Lil Flea (@TheLilFlea) April 8, 2017

Things to do in Delhi this weekend

Lil Flea Delhi taking place?

Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi

National Stadium, Space Near Gate#5, India Gate, New Delhi

Also Read | Whether TroyBoi Gets A Cheque From 'Baaghi 3' Team Or Not, His Net Worth Stands Tall

Some Rules To Follow for The Lil Flea festival:

Don’t forget to bring them positive vibes.

Be yourself. Do your thing and what you want. Nobody is going to judge you at The Lil Flea.

Get real with your style statement. A Lil Flea paparazzi will be on the grounds to snap the best outfits of the day.

Save your appetite and ditch the diet. As a number of popular food joints will be available at the festival

Forget mainstream music, fashion or anything mainstream and express what you want to.

Also Read | Nuggets Vs Clippers Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game Live And Other Details

Artist Lineup for the Lil Flea Delhi

Day 1

Clayton - 6 pm Raghav Meattle - 7:15 pm Fiddler’s Green - 8:30 pm

Day 2

Kamakshi Khanna - 5:30 pm The Revisit Project - 6:45 pm Jass B’stards - 8:30 pm

Day 3

Ditty - 5:30 pm Tanya Nambiar - 6:45 pm Indian Ocean - 8:30 pm.

Also Read | F1 Chiefs To Hold Talks Over Coronavirus Outbreak; First Four Races Could Be Affected

Also Read | Delhi Violence: Journalists' Delegation Meets Javadekar, Calls For Ensuring Safety Of Mediapersons