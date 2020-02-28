Things To Do In Delhi: The Lil Flea Festival Is Here For Delhiites To Enjoy

The citizens of Delhi have a new reason to be happy as the popular Lil Flea festival is back in their city after a year’s gap in February. The festival offers several creative homegrown shops, artisanal desserts, experimental foods, indie music, movies under the stars, book exchanges, carnival games and a whole lot of experiences. The makers have stated that the festival is a must for those individuals who have an eye for all things creative, independent or homegrown. Read more about The Lil Flea festival in Mumbai.
How about treating yourself to some #PrettyLilFinds at #TheLilFlea. Find 250 pop-up stores, 60 food brands, live music, a live bar and more. pic.twitter.com/j9oGrY0K7L— The Lil Flea (@TheLilFlea) April 8, 2017
