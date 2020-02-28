Whether TroyBoi Gets A Cheque From 'Baaghi 3' Team Or Not, His Net Worth Stands Tall

The well-known British music producer TroyBoi was making headlines lately after slamming Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Baaghi 3. TroyBoi lashed out at the makers after they recently released the music video of the song Do You Love Me, starring Disha Patani in it. The music producer has accused the makers of the film for plagiarising one of his songs titled Do You and posted a streak of pictures on his Instagram story to take a dig at the Baaghi 3 song. Although he is an eminent music producer and has composed some iconic songs too, he came into the limelight mainly after the Baghi 3 song controversy, Fans are inquisitive about his earnings, here is a how much the composer has earned as of 2020.

TroyBoi's net worth as of 2020

TroyBoi's net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be between a whopping $1 million- $5 million according to an online portal. TroyBoi has collaborated with some of the most successful artists and has given a couple of hit tracks such as Afterhours featuring Nino and Diplo Sky, O.G ., and Soundclash to name a few. He also recently released a new track titled AJA AJA featuring Amar, which according to him pays tribute to India, and has claimed that in his Instagram story too. The 32-year old music composer's major earnings are anticipated to be from making music, collaborations with other artists, performances and brand promotions.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

