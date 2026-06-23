Tips To Make Bhatura As Fluffy As You Get On The Streets

Seeing the fluffy, soft bhaturas sold in markets often makes people wonder why they can't replicate the same result at home. Sometimes, even when the dough seems right, the bhaturas turn out hard or they deflate immediately instead of puffing up. By adding a few specific ingredients and preparing the dough correctly, you can make market-style, soft, and fluffy bhaturas at home.

What to keep in mind while making bhaturas?

Using all-purpose flour (maida) alone isn't enough to make the bhaturas soft. Adding yogurt and slightly warm milk while kneading the dough is beneficial. This mixture of yogurt and milk softens the dough, resulting in bhaturas that are spongy on the inside and slightly crispy on the outside after frying. This is the trick many people use to achieve that authentic dhaba-style texture of the bhatura.

Bhatura is made using maida | Image: Freepik

A pinch of baking soda is also essential

According to food websites, another crucial step while kneading the dough of the bhatura is adding a pinch of baking soda to the maida mixture. While too much baking soda can cause the bhaturas to absorb excess oil, the right amount helps them puff up nicely. Adding a little sugar also gives the bhaturas a golden colour.

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Mistakes to avoid while kneading the dough of the bhatura

Don't make the mistake of frying the bhaturas immediately after kneading the dough. The secret to making bhaturas lies in letting the dough rest for an ample amount of time. You should keep the dough covered for at least 30 minutes to an hour before rolling and frying them. This allows for a mild fermentation process, making the bhaturas much softer.

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Bhatura dough is kneaded using yogurt and warm milk | Image: Freepik

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