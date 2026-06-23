Tips To Make Bhatura As Fluffy As You Get On The Streets
You can achieve the texture, the fluffiness and the taste of the bhatura sold in the market at home if you follow these tips while kneading the dough.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Seeing the fluffy, soft bhaturas sold in markets often makes people wonder why they can't replicate the same result at home. Sometimes, even when the dough seems right, the bhaturas turn out hard or they deflate immediately instead of puffing up. By adding a few specific ingredients and preparing the dough correctly, you can make market-style, soft, and fluffy bhaturas at home.
What to keep in mind while making bhaturas?
Using all-purpose flour (maida) alone isn't enough to make the bhaturas soft. Adding yogurt and slightly warm milk while kneading the dough is beneficial. This mixture of yogurt and milk softens the dough, resulting in bhaturas that are spongy on the inside and slightly crispy on the outside after frying. This is the trick many people use to achieve that authentic dhaba-style texture of the bhatura.
A pinch of baking soda is also essential
According to food websites, another crucial step while kneading the dough of the bhatura is adding a pinch of baking soda to the maida mixture. While too much baking soda can cause the bhaturas to absorb excess oil, the right amount helps them puff up nicely. Adding a little sugar also gives the bhaturas a golden colour.
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Mistakes to avoid while kneading the dough of the bhatura
Don't make the mistake of frying the bhaturas immediately after kneading the dough. The secret to making bhaturas lies in letting the dough rest for an ample amount of time. You should keep the dough covered for at least 30 minutes to an hour before rolling and frying them. This allows for a mild fermentation process, making the bhaturas much softer.
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Additional tips
Do not roll the bhatura as thin as you would a puri. Bhaturas puff up better when rolled slightly thicker. The temperature of the oil for frying must also be just right. If the oil isn't hot enough, the bhaturas won't puff up and will absorb too much oil. Conversely, oil that is excessively hot can cause them to brown too quickly and a burnt taste will linger on in your mouth.