Tomato Soup Recipes To Try During Winters For Making It Tangier

Winters are around the corner and most of the health-conscious people have started making changes in their regular diet according to the changing weather. Apart from the cold breeze, the season also gets many seasonal food items with it. Rich source antioxidants and vitamins, tomato soups are filling and flavour packed. Tomato soups are generally made by roasted, stewed and pureed tomatoes to make a creamy and rich juice. The soup is often served as a starter. Here is the list of few ingredients that can make it taste better:

Add butter to make it better

If you wish to have a bowl of smooth creamy tomato soup, all you need to do is add some butter while cooking. Instead of butter, you can also add cream or coconut milk in it. You can add a small amount of either ingredient while stirring it into the pot at the end of cooking. It can make the smooth soup tangier.

Make it more consistent and intense

To enrich it with the intense flavour of tomato, you can add a few tablespoons of tomato paste. Add tomato paste to the pan when onion and garlic are softened before adding the tomatoes. Let the paste cook while stirring frequently until it starts to darken in colour. You can also use canned tomatoes to keep the flavour consistent. Canned tomatoes are better options during the offseason.

Sprinkle these before serving

A few minutes stir in creme fraiche, sour cream, or Greek yoghurt can make your soup smoother and creamy. A dash of balsamic vinegar can make it a sweet and tart. Apart from these, rosemary and thyme can add earthiness; chives and parsley showered on top may add a fresh finish; freshly chopped mint adds a refreshing flavour to your soup.

