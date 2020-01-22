The Debate
Top Sushi Restaurants In Delhi That You Must Check Out Right Away

Food

Some of the best sushi restaurants in Delhi including Yum Yum Cha and Fatty Bao serve delicious food. Here are the top Delhi sushi restaurants.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
sushi restaurants in Delhi

A perfect combination of rice white accompanied with seafood, vegetables and sometimes fruits, Sushi has made its way to the capital city of New Delhi. This Japanese cuisine has touched the soul of locals with its subtle flavour and presentation.

Therefore, we have listed the places where you can try the best Sushi in New Delhi. Here are the top sushi restaurants in Delhi.

1. Yum Yum Cha 

This casual hangout place is situated in Select Citywalk Mall, Saket. Yum Yum Cha prepares scrumptious Sushi with a host of innumerable types and flavours to choose from. They are known for offering the widest selections of this Japanese dish.

From Dynamite Roll to Nigri Sushi Tree, every delicacy is better than the other. Yum Yum Cha’s Sushi is worth the money and drool-worthy. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YUMYUMCHA (@yumyumchaindia) on

Also read: IRCTC's Course Correction: Kerala Food Items On The Menu After Passengers Complain

2. Fatty Bao

Fatty Bao presents the incredibly tasteful Baos. Some of their dishes are a magnet for Delhiites, who are also loyal customers of this comfy place. Fatty Bao serves the best Spicy Mushroom Sushi Roll, Tuna Gunkan, and Asparagus Tempura and Cream Cheese Roll. Besides mainstream Sushi, you can also experiment with its wide menu spread and relish Asian cuisine. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Fatty Bao, Mumbai (@thefattybaomum) on

3. Fuji

Situated in the buzzing streets of Connaught Place, this high-end restaurant is known for its detectable Sushi rolls. Although the prices are not so wallet-friendly, the taste is worth every money spent. This place is heaven for Japanese lovers. Fuji offers scrumptious Delhi Roll, Mumbai Roll and Goa Roll, with different specific ingredients. This place will offer a memorable experience. 

Also read: How Can You Make Healthy Food Resolutions Really Stick?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FUJI Restaurant CP (@fuji_delhi) on

4. Guppy

Guppy by Ai is a gorgeous place with a wacky décor. This vibrant restaurant also serves dishes with spectacular presentation. Besides its quirky interior, Guppy is known for its freshly rolled Sushi, which the chef makes in front of the customers. Moreover, when you put this bundle of flavours in your mouth, it enhances your food experience. Some of Guppy’s must-try dishes include Spicy Salmon roll and Edamame California roll. 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Guppy (@guppydelhi) on

Also read: Restaurants In Mumbai That Are Unmissable For All Chinese Food Lovers

Also read: Love Korean Food? Head To These Unique Eateries In Mumbai

Published:
COMMENT
