Top Sushi Restaurants In Delhi That You Must Check Out Right Away

A perfect combination of rice white accompanied with seafood, vegetables and sometimes fruits, Sushi has made its way to the capital city of New Delhi. This Japanese cuisine has touched the soul of locals with its subtle flavour and presentation.

Therefore, we have listed the places where you can try the best Sushi in New Delhi. Here are the top sushi restaurants in Delhi.

1. Yum Yum Cha

This casual hangout place is situated in Select Citywalk Mall, Saket. Yum Yum Cha prepares scrumptious Sushi with a host of innumerable types and flavours to choose from. They are known for offering the widest selections of this Japanese dish.

From Dynamite Roll to Nigri Sushi Tree, every delicacy is better than the other. Yum Yum Cha’s Sushi is worth the money and drool-worthy.

2. Fatty Bao

Fatty Bao presents the incredibly tasteful Baos. Some of their dishes are a magnet for Delhiites, who are also loyal customers of this comfy place. Fatty Bao serves the best Spicy Mushroom Sushi Roll, Tuna Gunkan, and Asparagus Tempura and Cream Cheese Roll. Besides mainstream Sushi, you can also experiment with its wide menu spread and relish Asian cuisine.

3. Fuji

Situated in the buzzing streets of Connaught Place, this high-end restaurant is known for its detectable Sushi rolls. Although the prices are not so wallet-friendly, the taste is worth every money spent. This place is heaven for Japanese lovers. Fuji offers scrumptious Delhi Roll, Mumbai Roll and Goa Roll, with different specific ingredients. This place will offer a memorable experience.

4. Guppy

Guppy by Ai is a gorgeous place with a wacky décor. This vibrant restaurant also serves dishes with spectacular presentation. Besides its quirky interior, Guppy is known for its freshly rolled Sushi, which the chef makes in front of the customers. Moreover, when you put this bundle of flavours in your mouth, it enhances your food experience. Some of Guppy’s must-try dishes include Spicy Salmon roll and Edamame California roll.



