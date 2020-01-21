The Debate
Love Korean Food? Head To These Unique Eateries In Mumbai

Food

Korean food is popular for its variety of flavours and extremely spicy dishes. Mumbai has some of the best restaurants that offer Korean cuisine. Check out.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Korean food

Mumbai is filled with amazing restaurants and eateries which offer a variety of cuisines. Among others, Korean cuisine has also paved its way to the city of dreams. Korean dishes are known for their extremely spicy food. We have listed down some of the best places for you to savour these scrumptious dishes for a mind-blowing experience. 

1. Hen Bok 

Situated in the bustling streets of Bandra, Heng Bok is the perfect place for the foodies who want to explore Korean cuisine. This restaurant is preferred by people excited to discover something new. With the barbeque offered at your table, you can grill starters before relishing them. This place is all about the perfect Asian experience. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Also read: Thai Food Places In Mumbai To Satisfy Your Hunger

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. And Chillies

This place is popular for its wide menu spread. The main cuisines here being Asian, Thai, Chinese and Korean, And Chillies has amazing veg and non-veg delicacies. Their starters are a must-try including Tempura Prawns, Fish Fingers and Hunan Style Paneer, to name a few. If you are heading towards the main course, give one-bowl meals a shot. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. Umame 

This Pan-Asian restaurant is great for a decent Asian dinner. But Umame serves one of the best Korean Tacos. This rare dish is available in just two places. This food truck-inspired delicacy is prepared with kimchi and bulgogi, which is generously stuffed in a tortilla. Korean Taco has many varieties which are available at Umame. While some are stuffed with pork and prawns, others with vegetarian Korean classics. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Also read: Seafood Tagine: Try This Recipe At Home For A Memorable Dining Experience

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. Omakase Kitchen

This restaurant is popular for its piping hot stews and ramen. One of the must-try dishes here is the Korean Army Stew. It is loaded with crunchy vegetables, fish cakes and kimchi. Omakase Kitchen also serves scrumptious Japanese delicacies. Its cheesecake could be the best end to your meal. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Seafood Restaurants In India That You Must Pay A Visit If You Haven't Yet

Also read: Craving For Korean Food? Head To These Restaurants In Bengaluru

Published:
