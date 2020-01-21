Restaurants In Mumbai That Are Unmissable For All Chinese Food Lovers

Mumbaikars are known to never compromise with taste when it comes to food. There is no dearth of options in terms of food joints and also the cuisines in Mumbai. Chinese cuisine is certainly one of the most popular ones. Be it roadside Chinese or even authentic Chinese food in a posh restaurant, Mumbaikars love Chinese. The Chinese food that is served here most often comes with our desi tadka.

Here are some places in Mumbai that serve the best Chinese food

1. China Bistro

This restaurant has multiple outlets located in Worli, Chembur and in Thane. The restaurant has a rating of 4.1/5 given by the foodies in the city on many food websites. The place is known to be one of the best places that serve the tastiest Chinese food in Mumbai. China Bistro also features the screening of live sports matches along with a full bar.

Dishes to Try: Fish in Mustard sauce, Dynamite Prawns & Chocolate Fountain

2. By The Mekong, St Regis

This place is an award-winning Asian restaurant which is most popular for Chinese food. The main highlight of the restaurant is the window seats that will give you a breathtaking view of Worli and Mahalaxmi. The place is perfect for your anniversary dinner or even if you are looking forward to popping a question to your special one.

Dishes to Try: Pad Thai noodle, Tom Yum soup, Chocolate Mud cake and Thai Green Curry

3. Soy Street

The restaurant is located inside the famous Inorbit mall located in Vashi. This place is known to be a hidden gem when it comes to Chinese food. Soy Street serves authentic Chinese food and several dishes like Baos noodles, veggies and meat cooked in flavourful Chinese sauces. Another main highlight of this place is the unmissable Chinese lunch buffet.

Dishes to Try: Lunch Buffet, Baos.

