Food Festivals In France That All Foodies Must Visit In 2020

France is one of the most popular places among travel lovers. This beautiful country in Europe is known for its pristine beaches, small towns, and villages and posh cities like Paris. The capital city of France is also the hub of major fashion houses. France is also known for its classical art museums like the Louvre, and monuments like the Eiffel Tower. France is known for so much but there is another thing that makes the country bask in the sun and rejoice and that is the fun-filled food festivals that occur throughout the year in different parts of the country. France is also known for its big and small food festivals. Here are some of the food festivals you must attend in France:

Food Festivals in France in 2020

Some of the major food festivals in France have made the country immensely popular. These festivals are so much more than just cheese and wine. People from different parts of the world love to taste the delicious food, see the incredible art and take tons of photos. Those who can not come all the way to France prefer watching France travel vlogs on YouTube to take on the grand tour. Some of the major must-visit food festivals in France in 2020 are listed below.

1) Taste of Paris

This food festival in France is immensely popular and will be held between 14 May 2020 to 17 May 2020. This unique fun-filled food festival in France shall take place at the Grand Palais. The festival comprises of popular dishes and specialties from the best restaurants in the city and a look at the latest trends in Parisian gastronomy encounters with top chefs and much more.

2) International Cheese and Wine Fair

This grand festival that shall have some great wine and cheese tasting will be held on the 3 to 6 April 2020. The festival shall take place at the Coulommiers, France. This legendary festival has been taking place each year in late March from 1967. One can enjoy the regional cheese and wine specialties from more than 350 exhibitors and craftspeople. The four-day festival is full of celebrations, local product tastings and all kinds of activities.

3) The Truffle Festival

The famous Truffle festival shall take place from 18th to 19th of Jan 2020 at the Sarlat-la-Canéda, France. The festival is held by the Black Périgord Truffle Producers' Group and the town of Sarlat. Activities like the truffle identification workshops, conferences, truffle-hunting demonstrations and a market area to meet buyers and sellers make this a popular event. It is a cookery competition for students coming from all parts of France to showcase their talent.

