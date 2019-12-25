24-year-old Woman Dumps Boyfriend, Quits Job To Travel World With Her Dog

A 24-year-old girl after being inspired by another girls' feed quit her job and dumped her boyfriend to live and travel in a van full-time with her dog Ella. Sydney Ferbrache is a native of Indiana in the US. She began travelling all by her self in her self converted van back in September 2017. according to international media reports, Ferbache modified her van and invested around $10,000 to accommodate all homely amenities. He initially started the journey with her then-boyfriend but eventually, she broke upon mutual agreement in April 2018.

The 24-year-old went ahead with her dream of relishing van life and by now she has travelled almost to 20 states, including Montana, Utah, Arizona, California, Oregon, Quebec in Canada. He companion on these solo adventures is a golden retriever that she got a week before hitting the road. While speaking to an international media outlet, Ferbache also mentioned that she was 'not weak or incapable'. The Mercedes Sprinter van that she invested in was given away to the ex-boyfriend, however, she bought a 2017 Ford Transit High Roof 148'wheelbase van with $24000 in May 2018.

'My Solo Road'

She reportedly also said that she felt a sense of freedom after her breakup and wanted to live the van life on her own terms and prove everyone wrong. She also had taken up three jobs, a number of gigs to collect money for her van. Her jobs included freelance web designing, being a nanny and also creating a website about van life. According to her Instagram posts, she now has a king-sized convertible bed, fridge, stove, sink and a toilet. However, the vehicle doesn't have a shower but she goes to local gyms to take a bath. She has launched a podcast, 'My Solo Road' so that she can inspire and help youth understand that logistics involved in such kind of life. Her Instagram page has approximately one lakh followers and she believes that there is no need for a woman to be afraid of anything.

