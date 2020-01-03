Vegan Breakfast Recipes You Can Try At Home To Kick-start The New-Year On A Healthy Note

Vegan breakfast might sound boring, but its the most nutritious type of breakfast one can have which is filled with goodness. A vegan diet is a plant-based food which includes some specific food items like leafy vegetables, millets, nuts, and fruits. Veganism denounces the consumption of animal-based food items like meat, eggs, fish, milk and dairy products. In fact, there is a long history attached to the vegan diet which takes you back in time to 1944, wherein the concept was limited to only a limited section of the Indian society. With popular names adapting to this diet like Jay Z and Beyonce, the vegan diet started garnering more attention and is considered as a mainstream diet now. Since breakfast is the most important meal of the day, take a look at some vegan breakfast recipes you can easily make at home.

Easy to make recipes for vegan breakfast

Oat Milk and Bananas

Oat Milk is gluten-free and dairy-free milk. Oat Milk, when teamed up with bananas is a full vegan breakfast dish in itself. In order to prepare Oat Milk, you need just two ingredients i.e oats and water. Measure two cups of oats of your choice and pour it in a blender add two cups of water in this and blend the mixture. Strain out the oat grains from the water and keep in the refrigerator to cool down. The water is now pale white in colour and looks like milk now. Have a glass of milk oats with some bananas to kickstart your day with a healthy vegan breakfast.

Mixed fruits with granola

Fruits are very rich in vitamins and minerals. You can use any fruits of your choice to make this healthy and lip-smacking vegan breakfast dish. All you need is a bowl of diced fruits like strawberry and kiwi and some soy yoghurt on the side. Crush a granola bar and use it at a topping on your fruits add some a honey on top of the fruit bowl. Your dish is ready. You can also add nuts or seeds of your choice like almonds or raisins to make it more healthy.

Vegan pancakes with mixed berry compote

Even though this dish sounds a little difficult, it is super easy to prepare. All you need to do is tip the berries of choice into a small pan with the icing sugar and lemon juice for 5-10 minutes. Now add some flour, caster sugar, baking powder, and salt into a glass bowl, and mix all ingredients well. Pour in some vanilla extract and almond milk, and whisk the mix thoroughly. Heat a non-stick pan with oil. Add a heaped tbsp of batter to the pan and cook the pancakes on each side. Serve the pancakes with the compote.

