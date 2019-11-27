Vegan Diet: Tips To Maintain A Vegan Diet When You Are Travelling

Vegan or not, eating nutritious food while travelling can be challenging. As we all know, veg-friendly restaurants can be difficult to find in some places but there are certain ways to stay healthy and satisfied despite that too. Some countries are more veg-friendly than others and that can help you to stick to a plant-based diet anywhere. A lot of restaurants have also started to serve vegan food because quite a few people have resorted to it for a healthy living. Here are a few of the vegan hacks you can pick up with you while travelling.

Seek out vegan-friendly spots

Before you start your trip, do some research on the great vegan restaurants. You can also download the Happy Cow app which can help you in finding restaurants and stores near your location that are vegan or vegetarian. You can also browse vegan restaurants, activities, and accommodations all across the world on different travel websites.

Do not forget your favourite snacks

Apples, oranges, and bananas are literally prepackaged by nature and they can stay fresh for days. Before you take off on your next adventure, remember to toss some protein-packed vegan items. Try out for those items which are easy to eat, protein-packed, and healthy. Do keep in mind that whatever you select, they are not going to leave a mess.

Find out grocery stores

Grocery stores and farmers market offer plenty to eat. Basics like rice, beans, lentils, oats, and bread amongst others can be found no matter where you go. Visit them to replenish your vegan snack supply and stock up on fresh fruits and vegetables.

Choose to lodge with a kitchen

Some cities are not that are veg-friendly and hence eating out gets more expensive than others. So when you have the option, make sure to book lodging that provides access to a kitchen. That way, you’ll be able to cook plenty of tasty meals — and save money too! Cooking some of your own meals with local ingredients can give you a real authentic experience.

Get in touch with local language

Learn useful phrases that can let you properly ask about ingredients while ordering a meal. You can also opt for purchasing a translation card. Hence, these are some tips for vegan and if you have any travel tips for vegans? We would love to hear from you.

