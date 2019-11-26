The Debate
Waffles: A List Of The Best Places To Find Waffles In Mumbai

Food

Waffles are delicious hot and crispy desserts. Read on to know more about some of the best places to find rich and delicious waffles in Mumbai.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Waffles

Waffles are one of those hot and crispy desserts that one can consume almost anytime. You can eat them for breakfast or post-dinner as a dessert. Waffles are those Belgian goodies that shall not disappoint. These are pretty easy to make as well but only after you have nailed the right technique and batter. All you need is some rich batter and a waffle machine. As easy these are to make at home, enjoying them out in a cozy restaurant is a totally different experience. Listed below are some of the great restaurants and cafes in Mumbai where you can enjoy hot and crispy waffles with delicious side dips.

Best Places in Mumbai For Waffles

1) Belgian Waffles

When talking about waffles, this is one outlet you have to mention. Belgian waffles are spread wide across the country and have numerous branches in Mumbai as well. They serve some of the best waffles in town. They have a variety of waffles to choose from. Whether you like bananas and peanut butter or dark chocolate and ice cream, they have it all. 

A post shared by Belgian Waffle (@thebelgianwafflecodubai) on

2) Di Bella

Another great place for waffles and coffee that shall take you back to Australia. This place has some of the best waffles in the city. Their rich waffles are drenched in chocolate and come with cream and ice cream. Each dish is made to perfection and leaves you wanting more. They also have various outlets in the city.

A post shared by Coffee By Di Bella Ⓡ (@coffeebydibella) on

3) Tea Villa 

This is another great place that serves waffles in a variety of styles. This place is not just great for waffles but various other dishes too. They come with ambiance and style. Each dish is served in a different way with unique plating techniques. The waffles here are very crispy.

A post shared by Tea Villa Cafe (@teavillacafe) on

 

