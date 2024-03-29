×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

What Is Po Cha? Know Everything About This Salty Tibetan Tea

Po Cha is made with pu-erh, a form of fermented black tea compressed into bricks, along with yak milk.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Po Cha? Know Everything About This Salty Tibetan Tea
What Is Po Cha? Know Everything About This Salty Tibetan Tea | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Known for its saltiness rather than its sweetness, Tibetan butter tea is an acquired taste and has a completely unexpected flavor. It is best enjoyed on a cold day as it provides you with the warmth you need. Po Cha is made with pu-erh, a form of fermented black tea compressed into bricks, along with yak milk, yak butter and with salt mined from Tibet’s famous lakes. 

If you are someone who wants to try this salty tea, here is how you can prepare it. 

Advertisement
Representational image of Tibetan tea | Image: Unsplash

Traditional way of preparing Po Cha 

In Tibet, the traditional process of making butter tea takes a long time. It can also be a little complicated. People use a special black tea that comes from an area called Pemagul in Tibet. It comes in bricks of different shapes. All you need to do is to crumble it and then boil it for several hours. 

Advertisement

Save this liquid which you have created from boiling. Whenever you want to prepare this tea, add some of that liquid, called chaku, to the boiling water. For the butter and milk, Tibetans prefer to use it from the female of the yak species rather than cow’s milk. 

This is done to add a more pungent flavor than cow’s milk or butter. Serve the tea right away since po cha is best when served hot. 

Advertisement

Making butter tea outside Tibet

Ingredients required: 

Advertisement
  • 4 cups of water
  • Plain black tea 
  • Teaspoon salt
  • Butter (salted or unsalted)
  • Milk

Recipe:

Advertisement
  • First bring four cups of water to a boil.
  • Put two bags of tea or two heaping tablespoon of loose tea in the water and let steep while the water is boiling for a couple of minutes. 
  • Add a heaping quarter of a teaspoon of salt.
  • Take out the tea bags or if you use loose tea, strain the tea grounds.
  • Add a third to a half cup of milk or a teaspoon of milk powder.
  • Now turn off the stove.
  • Pour your tea mixture, along with two tablespoons of butter, into a chandong, which is a kind of churn. Since churns are kind of rare outside of Tibet, you can do what some Tibetans do, which is to use any big container with a lid, so you can shake the tea, or you can just use a blender, which works very well. 
  • Churn, blend or shake the mixture for two or three minutes. In Tibet, we think the po cha tastes better if you churn it longer.
Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 12:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR

a minute ago
Noida Police Slaps Rs 80,500 Fine On 2 Girls For Creating 'Vulgar Holi Reels' On Moving Scooter And Delhi Metro

Vulgar Holi Reels

a minute ago
China stocks rise

China stocks gain

5 minutes ago
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric

UN Reacts to CM's Arrest

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

9 minutes ago
Pomelo Fruit

Health Benefits Of Pomelo

11 minutes ago
Representational image of a school bus.

Delhi school fee hike

14 minutes ago
What Is Po Cha? Know Everything About This Salty Tibetan Tea

What Is Po Cha?

14 minutes ago
Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe Customer Demands Refund for Meal Not Served

India News LIVE

16 minutes ago
Wheelchair-bound man's bungee jump in Rishikesh

Wheelchair Man Bungeejump

17 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

20 minutes ago
'Make America Pray Again': Trump Sells Bibles for $59.99 Amidst Legal Pressures

Trump Selling Bibles

24 minutes ago
'Not just Aai, Indian Kids Also saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction

PM Modi with Bill Gates

25 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Setback for Congress

30 minutes ago
Amazon One

Amazon One hover to pay

39 minutes ago
Forms of rest

Different Types Of Rest

an hour ago
March 31 financial deadlines

Personal finance deadline

an hour ago
BJP to Move EC Against Siddaramaiah's Son Over His 'Goonda' Remarks Against Amit Shah

BJP Slams Congress

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo