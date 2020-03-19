What Is Rita's Free Cone Day? Why It Is Celebrated? Read Details

Rita’s Italian Ice is a renowned restaurant chain based out of Bensalem, Pennsylvania. The brand specializes in selling Italian ice and frozen custard, among other creations. Here’s everything you need to know about Rita’s Free Cone Day.

What is Rita''s Free Cone day?

Rita’s Italian Ice celebrates the first day of spring by giving away free water ice cups. For years, this event has been a ritual at the brand. Much to the people’s excitement, Rita’s Italian Ice rolls open the windows to begin their annual giveaway.

Why is Ritas Free Cone day celebrated?

March 2020 marks the 28th year for the same in which the brand was eager to dole out innumerable complimentary cups. However, the popular event is witnessing the postponement due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, Rita’s Italian Ice will not host jolly and hungry guests on March 19, 2020.

Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha Govt Approves 'pay And Use' Quarantine Facilities In 3 Hotels

Also read: Haridwar DM Prohibits Entry Of Visitors To Ganga Arti Site Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus

Is Rita's Free Cone day postponed?

Rita’s Italian Ice took to social media and broke the news. The brand shared a post regarding the same on its official Instagram and Twitter handle. They also notified the fans on their website and wrote, “In light of the increasing concerns around COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the precautionary risks associated with large gatherings, Rita’s is postponing our annual Free Ice Giveaway to celebrate First Day of Spring.

Every March, Rita’s First Day of Spring Free Ice Giveaway brings together thousands of guests for one-of-a-kind treats and a free Italian Ice. It’s our favorite day of the year, and one that has become a treasured tradition. However, the health of our community and guests is our highest priority, so we are postponing this celebration as a precautionary move.

Right now our doors are still open and we’d love nothing more than to be the pick-me-up that brightens your day and serve up treats that put a smile on your face. We are committed to providing a clean and safe environment for our guests and team members. Please check with your local Rita’s for daily operating hours as it may vary by community.”

In light of the increasing concerns around COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the precautionary risks associated with large gatherings, Rita’s is postponing our annual Free Ice Giveaway to celebrate First Day of Spring. Learn more at: https://t.co/mBfxK1Vbf2 pic.twitter.com/uD8xpNhbGw — Rita's Italian Ice (@RitasItalianIce) March 17, 2020

About Ritas Free Cone day

Usually, Rita’s witness long queues of people who want to savour the brand's icy treats at the onset of the spring season. Moreover, the fans are known to brave every storm, wind, rain, and snow to grab their favourite complimentary cups. However, this year might be a little different due to the virus scare. Therefore, the event is kept on hold until a further announcement is made about the same.

Also read: PM Modi Chairs Review Meeting On Coronavirus Preparedness As Cases Top 169

Also read: Coronavirus: Facebook To Give $1,000 Bonus To Every Employee To Help Them Work Remotely