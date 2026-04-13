When Two Rounds Of Chicken Tikka Masala At Asha's Bowled Tom Cruise Over

India's legendary playback singer, Asha Bhosle, gave the country much more than a treasure trove of music. The singer shared a great likeness for food and eventually opened her own restaraunt chain, Asha's, to take her passion to the next level. Mind you, this was before owning a diner or business became the norm for celebrities.

Asha Bhosle first ventured into the business of food in 2002, with her first chain in Dubai. Eventually, the food chain expanded globally and earned laurels for serving lip-smacking Indian food. If reports are to be believed, the singer did not see the venture as just an investment. She was involved every step of the way, from curating the menu to tasting the authenticity of what is being served.

The most fascinating tale from her restaraunt was the time when Tom Cruise paid it a visit. The actor was shooting in the UK for the Mission Impossible series when he stopped by Asha's in Birmingham in 2021. As the story goes, the actor was so impressed by the menu that he ended up ordering a bunch of dishes.



Also Read: Tragedies That Marred The Family And Love Life Of Asha Bhosle

However, it was the chicken tikka masala that won him over, and how. On one hand, where Westerners cannot stomach basic Indian spices, the actor ended up ordering two rounds of the restaraunt's iconic dish. Tom Cruise's endorsement further pushed the business of Asha's.

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Not just Tom Cruise, several celebrities often frequented the diner for Indian food. Shah Rukh Khan, Javed Akhtar, Ed Sheeran, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and singer Pink made pit stops at Asha's on several occasions. Asha Bhosle's love for food was so robust that she mentioned becoming a chef if she were not a singer. Asha's stands as the singer's yet another piece of legacy.



