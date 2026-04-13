Asha Bhosle Family: A Failed Marriage, Loss Of 2 Children And Other Tragedies That Marred The Legendary Singer's Life

Asha Bhosle breathed her last at the age of 92 on April 12. The legendary singer was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on April 12 after she suffered a cardiac arrest. The passing of Asha Bhosle truly marks the end of an era and has left her fans, family and industry insiders grieving.

While Asha Bhosle was the most celebrated and revered vocalist of the country, her personal life was filled with highs and lows, more than one can normally endure. The legendary singer hailed from one of the most musically gifted families. Born into the legendary Mangeshkar family, Asha Bhosle was the sister of the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar. She is the daughter of the late legendary musician Deenanath Mangeshkar.

Throughout her childhood, the singer suffered hardships and struggles. The passing of her father was particularly hard on the family and led to Lata Mangeshkar joining Bollywood as a playback singer to support the family. Bhosle followed in her footsteps shortly.

A file photo from Asha Bhosle's childhood with her parents and sisters | Image: X

When Asha Bhosle eloped to marry against her family's wishes

Much like most legends, Asha Bhosle's love life was also one for the books. She first got married at the tender age of 16. She eloped with Ganpatrao Bhosle, who worked as Lata Mangeshkar's secretary at the time. Their union was not approved by the Mangeshkar family, which led to the couple cutting ties with them.

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A file photo of Asha Bhosle with her first husband and all three children | Image: X

Asha's first husband was 31 when they got married, and cracks began to appear in their marriage soon. The families eventually warmed up to the couple when they welcomed their first son, Hemant. The couple later welcomed a daughter, Varsha and another son, Anand. In the 1950s, their marriage went through a rough patch when Bhosle became abusive. The couple broke off in 1960, leaving Asha alone with her three children. With no financial support, she had to put everything into work.



Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla Pay Moving Tributes To Asha Bhosle

The death of her two children

Asha Bhosle's daughter and first son | Image: X

If a failed marriage and broken heart were not enough already, Asha Bhosle had to also endure the loss of two of her children. In 2012, her daughter Varsha Bhosle, who was a journalist, died by suicide. She was 56 at the time. Three years later, Asha Bhosle lost her eldest son, Hemant Bhosle, to cancer.



Also Read: Asha Bhosle's ₹200 Cr Fortune: Inside Her Restaurant Chains And Assets

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Another shot at love

While Asha Bhosle was unlucky in matters of the heart the first time around, things shaped up well for her later. During the beginning of her career, she met renowned music composer Rahul Dev Burman. Their professional collaboration soon turned personal, and they got married after Burman's insistence in the 1980s. While the couple did not have any children together, their professional collaboration has given the world classics like Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Mera Kuchh Samaan, and others.

The musical love story of Asha Bhosle and RD Burman has become a legend | Image: X