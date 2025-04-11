Why This Honey-Dripping Dessert Has Everyone Talking After Celebrity Masterchef — From Its Roots To Your Kitchen

Cooking reality show Celebrity Masterchef has finally reached the finale stage. The Top 5 celebrity contestants are here to turn up the heat in the kitchen, each one determined to claim the coveted title. Earlier, Gaurav Khanna’s re-creation of Swiss chef Dives Josh’s dessert has garnered backlash. Know what’s the controversy is all about.

Gaurav Khanna’s dessert controversy in Celebrity Masterchef

In the recent episode of Celebrity Masterchef, Gaurav Khanna had presented his show-stopping dessert in a wine glass, with syrup, which cascades over a honeycomb design Pavlova. The presentation left judges in awe and speechless.

However, this dish created massive buzz on social media. One user wrote, “Copying is also a talent”. Another user wrote, “Current Masterchef is fake, scripted and what not. Its better I don’t start talking about it…”. “That’s not even og”. “Copy Hi kar saktey hai”, wrote the third user. For the unversed, the dessert is a copy from Swiss pastry chef Josia Reichen. Interestingly, one of the social media user slammed the chef Josie for calling Gaurav Khanna copycat and wrote, “Where did u give the credit to @aaronmclouse and secondly y r u both calling him copycat I don’t get it .. his presentation was completely different and had different elements”. But, prior to him, Aaron Clouse, another chef had made this dessert and have named this as The Bees Knees.

How to make Honey-Dripping dessert?

The dessert features a lavender creme base, caramelized pistachio, gooseberries, honeycomb, bee pollen and a dark chocolate and marshmallow “beehive” branch! Fresh honey is poured on top at the table giving the vision of this bee themed terrarium dessert!

All about Celebrity Masterchef

With fierce determination, incredible talent, and unwavering passion, they continue to push their limits. The show commenced with several celebrity contestants such as Dipika Kakar, Ayesha Jhulkia, Abhijeet Sawant, Kabita Singh, Usha Nadkarni, and Gaurav Khanna.