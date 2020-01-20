World's Biggest Choco-nut Candy Bar Unveiled By Snickers, Will Feature In Superbowl LIV

Aiming for the world's biggest sugar rush, American candy giant Mars Wrigley on Friday, unveiled its biggest 'Snickers' bar in Waco, Texas. This feat set a Guinness World Record for the biggest choco-nut candy bar weighing 2,144 kilograms containing 3,500 pounds of chocolate and 1,300 pounds of caramel. Snickers took to Twitter to boast of its feat, while Guinness too congratulated it.

World's largest choco-nut bar

Congrats to @SNICKERS on creating the world's LARGEST chocolate nut bar! Weighing in at a hefty 2,144 k (4,728 lb), it includes 3,500 pounds of chocolate and 1,300 pounds of caramel 😍🍫😛 https://t.co/XGuEWmj7eS — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 16, 2020

Netizens want a piece of the chunk:

How long would it take someone to finish that @SNICKERS bar 🍫? — 🇻​🇮​🇸​🇮​🇹​ 🇧​🇱​🇺​🇪​ 🇵​🇱​🇦​🇳​🇪​🇹​ 🌎 (@VisitBluePlanet) January 16, 2020





How can fans snag a piece of that delicious giant snickers?🙏🏽👀 — Erin Everywhere (@ErinEverywhere) January 19, 2020

Snickers' giant bar on Superbowl LIV

Reports state that the Snickers bar at the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco, measures 12 feet long, 24 inches high and 26 inches wide - the equivalent of 43,000 regular-sized Snickers bars. Guinness too confirmed the feat. It stated that the giant candy bar complied with its requirement of containing 80 percent chocolate and nuts and the entire bar must be fit for human consumption, as per reports.

Moreover, the Snickers giant candy bar will feature in an advertisement at the Super Bowl LIV on February 2. Speaking about the candy giant's feat, Snickers Brand Director Josh Olken said, "We're not only celebrating the 90th anniversary of the brand, but the Super Bowl will also mark ten years since the iconic "Game" spot launched the award-winning 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' campaign. What better time than the Super Bowl to satisfy something on the biggest scale yet?" at the factory. Reportedly, 600 associates were involved in the feat.

