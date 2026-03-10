How To Know If The Grapes You Are Buying Are Sweet Or Sour?

Artificial colours and chemicals are often added to grapes to make them appear juicy and fresh | Image: Freepik

One can enjoy eating grapes only when they are sweet and juicy. Often, people fail to choose sweet grapes and end up buying sour grapes. If you don't want to waste your money on sour grapes, you should consider a few things before buying grapes. With a few and easy-to-follow tips, you'll easily be able to distinguish between sweet and sour grapes. Let's learn about some of these tricks.

The colour test





When buying grapes, pay attention to their colour. If green grapes have a slight yellow tint, they may be sweet. Dark purple/black grapes are sweeter. You should choose heavy and dense bunches. A heavy and dense bunch is more likely to be juicier and sweteer than the bunch that is not.



The shape test

You will find that in most cases, round and slightly soft grapes are sweeter. Long grapes are less sweet. Therefore, you should also pay attention to their shape before purchasing grapes. Is there a faint white, hazy coating on the grapes? If so, these grapes are likely to be fresher and sweeter.

The smell test

You can smell the grapes. If they are sweet, they will have a faint, sweet scent. However, grapes with a strange odour may be sour. If the stem of the bunch is green, the grapes are fresh. However, if you see a brown or dry stem, the grapes may be old. The next time you go to buy grapes, be sure to follow these simple tips.

Vitamin C and antioxidants in grapes strengthen immunity against infections | Image: Freepik

Benefits of eating grapes

– Grapes promote relaxation of blood vessels, improve circulation, lower cholesterol and reduce hypertension risk. Human studies show grape consumption or extracts can lower blood pressure in people with hypertension and support overall cardiovascular health.

– The high polyphenol content fights free radicals, reduces inflammation and protects cells. This may lower risks for chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers.

– Grapes help maintain healthy brain metabolism, protect against decline in areas linked to Alzheimer's and improve attention and working memory, according to some studies.

– Grapes modulate the gut microbiome, increase bacterial diversity and support intestinal health. They are even known to counter some effects of high-fat diets.